Anthony Blinken must be fired

















If you are in government and not fighting every moment of every day to make life for Americans freer, you are doing it all wrong and don’t deserve a shred of power over the lives of others. ~ Rep. Lee Zeldin

Secretary Blinken is useless on a good day. There was very little planning during the withdrawal and now thousands are left behind. There are thousands of citizens, Green Card holders, and allies who risked their lives for US soldiers. The US gave billions of weapons to the Taliban. Yet he went before the House yesterday and the Senate today unprepared to answer a question. Democrats covered for him with lies.

LYING BLINKEN MUST BE FIRED

While not answering questions, he claimed that the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was made in consultation with NATO. We all know that the members of NATO, France, Germany, and U.K. were extremely unhappy with Biden’s plans. He didn’t even tell them of his plans until it was a done deal.

At one point, he misled, and said: “Nothing we saw indicated a collapse in 11 days.” Maybe he should reread the Ghani-Biden transcript he undoubtedly saw. In that transcript, Biden tells then-President Ghani to lie and give the public the false perception that the Taliban weren’t moving in taking over as rapidly as they were in fact moving.

That’s the same perception NATO was given. Boris Johnson said he was told he’d keep the embassy.

There was not a word about Afghanistan this past weekend. They moved on to vaccinations and other lesser issues.

Watch:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken needs to resign. He’s living in an alternate reality where he thinks he’s doing no wrong. He views much of his weakness as his strength and he views much of America’s strength as its weakness. pic.twitter.com/zrnrQOEu3K — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 14, 2021

WATCH: “Several thousand” U.S. Green Card holders are still in Afghanistan according to @SecBlinken in response to my question at yesterday’s @HouseForeign hearing on Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/cpFmz1Do5l — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 14, 2021

Blinken can’t answer a question and gets away with it thanks to Democrats. He wouldn’t even answer a question about the innocent family we droned.

Sen. @RandPaul: “The guy the Biden administration droned: was he an aid worker or an ISIS-K operative?” Sec. Blinken: “I don’t know because we’re reviewing it.” Sen. Paul: “You’d think you’d kind of know before you off somebody with a predator drone.” pic.twitter.com/kGWSuTySho — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 14, 2021

Live Senate Hearing

Democrats are trying to blame Donald Trump for their lack of planning and stranding Americans. Biden’s cabal claim they had to follow a Taliban agreement that, in reality, allowed the US to leave — it had an escape clause. Biden could have left any time and has violated every other initiative that Donald Trump put in place, but not this one? This is the biggest lie of all.

LIVE: Blinken Testifies to Senate Committee on Afghanistan Withdrawal https://t.co/HyUn5DEQtJ — NTD News (@news_ntd) September 14, 2021

Watch for the truth:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Glover (@mike.a.glover)

