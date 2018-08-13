Anti-Gun Dem Arrested for Possibly Shooting Her Campaign Treasurer to Death

Anti-gun Democrat Kellie Lynn Collins, who ran in Georgia’s 10th congressional district, turned herself into the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office after Curtis Cain’s body was found in his Aiken County apartment, WJBF-TV reported.

He was shot to death. She was arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr. Cain. She turned herself in before the body was found.

Cain did not show up for work at Swiss Krono after 14 years on the job, which made people suspicious enough to call the sheriffs office. The 41-year-old was found fatally shot in Collins’ South Carolina apartment by authorities four days before he was found.

COLLINS WAS A FORMER ANTI-GUN DEM CANDIDATE

The 30-year old Collins was a Democratic candidate for the 10th Congressional District seat in 2018, but withdrew from the race for personal reasons and wasn’t on the ballot. According to a file from the Federal Election Commission, Cain was Collins’ treasurer.

Cain had a wife who was out of state according to one report, but other reports say Collins and Cain were living together and may have been married.

In an interview, Collins said, “The GOP is targeting all women, minorities, members of the LGBT community and disabled people as lesser sections of society and you can see it in the bills they have passed and are attempting to pass so far in 2017.”

Collins also called President Trump an “unqualified demagogue” and was a proponent of socialized health care.

In addition to murder charges, police charged Collins with grand larceny after Cain’s Subaru Legacy was reported missing.