Anti-Rittenhouse “Protests” Planned Nationwide

















As you probably figured out, the Left will not let an opportunity to “protest” pass them by. “Protests” by radicals are planned for this weekend — so far — in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Oakland, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Madison, Waukesha, New York City, Philadelphia, and two in Chicago.

If you notice from the videos below, RevCom will be there. That’s the Revolutionary Communist Party.

Joe Biden could end this before it begins as Eisenhower did in Little Rock, but, instead, Joe Biden decided to fan the flames of division and hate.

The sad thing is that Kyle Rittenhouse is the one who was attacked. Why isn’t Gaige Grosskreutz under arrest for trying to kill him with his unlicensed Glock?

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Protests Planned across the United States 📌#Unitedstates l #USA Multiple Protests are being Planned In Kenosha wisconsin, Chicago IL, New York City, Portland Washington DC,Philadelphia and Los Angeles Following The Verdict In The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial. pic.twitter.com/7dFoqBMmti — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 19, 2021

“When it’s a state-sanctioned murder, you get to riot” Comments from some opposed to the Rittenhouse acquittal outside the courthouse #RittenhouseVerdict #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/0TMB3myfIV — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 19, 2021

“F*** this court, f*** the proceedings” Reactions to the not guilty verdict outside the courthouse this afternoon #RittenhouseVerdict #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/2QMSvZgXTr — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 19, 2021

Activists with the Revolutionary Communists @therevcoms call on people outside the #Kenosha courthouse to join their cause for an “actual revolution” following the #Rittenhouse verdict. pic.twitter.com/fIG1pk46hx — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 19, 2021

