Anti-Rittenhouse “Protests” Planned Nationwide

By
M. Dowling
-
0

As you probably figured out, the Left will not let an opportunity to “protest” pass them by. “Protests” by radicals are planned for this weekend — so far — in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Oakland, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Madison, Waukesha, New York City, Philadelphia, and two in Chicago.

If you notice from the videos below, RevCom will be there. That’s the Revolutionary Communist Party.

Joe Biden could end this before it begins as Eisenhower did in Little Rock, but, instead, Joe Biden decided to fan the flames of division and hate.

The sad thing is that Kyle Rittenhouse is the one who was attacked. Why isn’t Gaige Grosskreutz under arrest for trying to kill him with his unlicensed Glock?


