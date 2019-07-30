Anti-Semite Boasts That He Interrupted ‘Bigot’ Trump’s Jamestown Speech

Virginia Delegate Ibrahim Samirah, who describes himself as a “second-generation Palestinian refugee,” is purportedly an anti-Semite.

As an aside, what is a second-generation refugee? You can inherit that now in crazyland?

He is very happy to brag about interrupting President Trump’s Jamestown speech today, claiming it’s his right since he decided that President Trump is the bigot.

I just disrupted the @realDonaldTrump speech in Jamestown because nobody’s racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite. The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation’s history of immigrants. pic.twitter.com/0okD7eRVer — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) July 30, 2019

While running in a special election, Samirah’s bigotry came back to haunt. It should haunt him now as he calls another person a bigot.

Samirah, a Chicago native who is Muslim, said that sending money to Israel is “worse” than sending money to the Ku Klux Klan and that the late Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon would burn in hell upon his death. He also accused Israeli teenagers of using Tinder to “cover up the murders in their names.”

It’s just like a leftist to project his failings on someone else and be totally unaware of what a loser he is.

SAMIRAH’S A LOSER

Trump’s speech was sensitive to Virginia’s history but emphasized the Commonwealth’s importance in laying the groundwork for our constitutional republic.

He condemned the slavery that stained and harmed this country, noting:

“It was the beginning of a barbaric trade of human lives,” he said. “Today in honor, we remember every sacred soul who suffered the horrors of slavery and the anguish of bondage.”

It was one of his finest speeches.

During the speech, however, the second-generation refugee and anti-Semite walked up before the podium to protest the president.

Samirah shouted and held a poster that read, “Deport Hate.” He was later escorted out by Capitol Police.

The hater would be you, Samirah. And, since you are a refugee who is certainly no asset, perhaps you should self-deport.

WATCH: Protester holding “Deport Hate” sign interrupts President Trump’s remarks at the Jamestown Settlement Museum. pic.twitter.com/YDNfi04rT5 — The Hill (@thehill) July 30, 2019