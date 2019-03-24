Anti-Semite Rep. Ilhan Omar Faced Hundreds of Protesters

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar faced hundreds of protesters Saturday outside a Southern California fundraising event for the local chapter of CAIR, the Islamic American Relations organization with deep ties, past and present, to Hamas. This took place outside a hotel in Woodland Hills, about 25 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

She hit Israel again with vile accusations at the event.

For the most part, the atmosphere seemed festive. There was a lot of chanting like, “Israel will always be.”

The media noticed some unpleasant chants that would get you killed where Omar came from, such as, “Burn the Quran!,” “Ilhan Omar, go to hell!” That is what the mainstream media noticed.

There were about 1500 protesters on the LA streets, some in MAGA hats.

Laura Loomer, now banned from Twitter for criticizing radical Islam and sharia law, organized banner drops at a nearby hotel. The banners read, “CAIR hates Jews” and “Ilhan hates Israel.”

Those statements are true.

CAIR is the organization that demanded Laura Loomer be banned. They get people banned and fired routinely and are currently demanding Jeanine Pirro’s firing. All she did was ask a question. The organization is trying to silence all criticism, calling it Islamophobia.

Israel is a longtime U.S. ally and the only reliable and democratic ally the United States has in the Middle East, which is populated with Muslim countries that wish “Death to America” every day. And they stone women to death for adultery, kill gays, and chop heads off for blasphemy against their “prophet.” They live in the year 700.

Hundreds outside the Woodland Hills Hilton right now protesting Rep. Ilhan Omar’s appearance at a CAIR fundraiser tonight. Crowd’s going wild for a bride walking out of the hotel pic.twitter.com/bJgOsdrrLE — Ariella Plachta (@AriPlachta) March 23, 2019

SHE IS CONSIDERED AN ENEMY OF THE STATE

Omar hates Israel and has made several anti-Semitic, anti US, and pro-Maduro comments. She is a hard-left socialist.

Protest are starting to increase against this Enemy of the State @IlhanMN She must go!!#KAG#MAGAhttps://t.co/zZaywb6vJu — Deplorable Todd ❤️❤️❤️ (@TMURPH88) March 24, 2019

BREAKING: #LA CAIR ⁦@IlhanMN⁩ protest “Terror is America’s Hamas” #RemoveOmar Check the crowd vs other side…

Los Angeles is waking up— America must unite against all threats to our sovereignty & Constitutional foundation .⁦@POTUS⁩ @cagop ⁦@ACTBrigitte⁩ pic.twitter.com/z3rLsybJGs — 🌺🕊KkPower {⭐️🐾⭐️🐾⭐️}Together We Win 🇺🇸 (@KKpower7) March 24, 2019

Thanks to @Feisty_FL for this shot. Patriot Protesters speaking out against #CAIR who are honoring the jihadi Congresswoman Omar at an LA Hilton. pic.twitter.com/MevpLVYLNm — 🇺🇸Jamar J Williams NATIONALISTن (@JamarJWilliams) March 23, 2019

Protesters held up signs in support of Judge Jeanine who was recently suspended from Fox News for a reasonable question about Ilhan Omar’s hijab and sharia law.

#LauraLoomer and #JacobWohl tell Culttture that 1,500 were in attendance to counter protest @IlhanMN’s speech at a @CAIRNational event. Here’s a video from on the ground where at least few hundred can be seen. #journalism pic.twitter.com/lny1kCQ39j — Culttture (@culttture) March 24, 2019

At the same time, conservative street artist Sabo encapsulated the real Ilhan Omar and sharia law in a series of unforgettable street artworks that popped up on bus stops and street benches.

CAIR got #LauraLoomer permanently banned from Twitter@JudgeJeanine silenced on @FoxNews Ilhan Omar CAIR’s keynote TONIGHT in California. Received funding from Rashida Tlaib CAIR founded by the Muslim Brotherhood’s group, Hamas CAIR owns members of Congress. Loomer & Sabo pic.twitter.com/EZbkjcVdba — Dr Jane Ruby 🇺🇸 (@DrJaneRuby) March 23, 2019

What Imam Tawhidi says…

Hi everyone, My name is Ilhan Omar and I’m a proud and outspoken anti-semite. If you criticize me then I’ll claim you are anti-Muslim. That’s how I play it. — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) March 10, 2019