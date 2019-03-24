Anti-Semite Rep. Ilhan Omar Faced Hundreds of Protesters

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar faced hundreds of protesters Saturday outside a Southern California fundraising event for the local chapter of CAIR, the Islamic American Relations organization with deep ties, past and present, to Hamas. This took place outside a hotel in Woodland Hills, about 25 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

She hit Israel again with vile accusations at the event.

For the most part, the atmosphere seemed festive. There was a lot of chanting like, “Israel will always be.”

The media noticed some unpleasant chants that would get you killed where Omar came from, such as, “Burn the Quran!,” “Ilhan Omar, go to hell!” That is what the mainstream media noticed.

There were about 1500 protesters on the LA streets, some in MAGA hats.

Laura Loomer, now banned from Twitter for criticizing radical Islam and sharia law, organized banner drops at a nearby hotel. The banners read, “CAIR hates Jews” and “Ilhan hates Israel.”

Those statements are true.

CAIR is the organization that demanded Laura Loomer be banned. They get people banned and fired routinely and are currently demanding Jeanine Pirro’s firing. All she did was ask a question. The organization is trying to silence all criticism, calling it Islamophobia.

Israel is a longtime U.S. ally and the only reliable and democratic ally the United States has in the Middle East, which is populated with Muslim countries that wish “Death to America” every day. And they stone women to death for adultery, kill gays, and chop heads off for blasphemy against their “prophet.” They live in the year 700.

SHE IS CONSIDERED AN ENEMY OF THE STATE

Omar hates Israel and has made several anti-Semitic, anti US, and pro-Maduro comments. She is a hard-left socialist.

Protesters held up signs in support of Judge Jeanine who was recently suspended from Fox News for a reasonable question about Ilhan Omar’s hijab and sharia law.

At the same time, conservative street artist Sabo encapsulated the real Ilhan Omar and sharia law in a series of unforgettable street artworks that popped up on bus stops and street benches.

 

