Anti-Trump Conn. Official Kneels During the Pledge to Lots of Backlash

Contributor James Soviero

Connecticut official Melissa Schlag took a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance at a board meeting. It did not go over well with the townsfolk of Haddam, Connecticut. Her clothing was interesting. It looked like she was dressed in a hospital gown.

Her point is that Trump is not okay. That’s her reason for being unpatriotic.

Schlag responded to her critics, saying, “I have reached a point in my life where I feel I need to send the message by kneeling, that none of this is okay. And that all of this is as unpatriotic as it can get and the antithesis of what America stands for. Therefore, as long as Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States, I will kneel.”

Many officials want her to resign. Others are disappointed. People in neighboring towns said they won’t be visiting the town any longer to shop or dine.

Schlag isn’t alone unfortunately, a Board member won’t stand either.

A Connecticut official is under fire for taking a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance. | @JackieibanezFNC pic.twitter.com/QAFU4mMPLs — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) July 25, 2018