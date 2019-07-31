Antifa Can Assemble But a Conservative Group Can’t

VDARE is an educational nonprofit run by former Hoover Institution media fellow Peter Brimelow and they are under attack by the Brock-Soros Media Matters who calls them ‘white nationalists’ [there is no white anything], Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) who claims falsely that they are an ‘anti-immigration hate group.’

A local Colorado blog calls them a “white identity” group. That’s a new one.

VDARE publishes articles by Patrick Buchanan, Michelle Malkin, James Kirkpatrick, and Ann Coulter. It’s not a white supremacist website, but the SPLC wants to get rid of all conservatives, who are nothing more than traditional Americans.

VDARE reserved the Cheyenne Mountain Resort for a conference on illegal immigration and sovereignty issues.

An anti-free speech local gadfly passed around a petition to ban the group, Michelle Malkin reported. The group was falsely labeled ‘alt-right.’

The spooked Mayor John Suthers who issued a chilling statement regarding the planned VDARE conference. While paying lip service to “freedom of speech,” Suthers rather unsubtly used his executive authority as the city’s top elected official to pressure local businesses against engaging with VDARE, its speakers and its supporters.

“I would encourage local businesses to be attentive to the types of events they accept and the groups that they invite to our great city,” Suthers warned. “The City of Colorado Springs will not provide any support or resources to this event, and does not condone hate speech in any fashion,” Michelle Malkin reported.

Malkin called it virtue-signaling, but we call it cowardice. The resort then canceled the event.

VDARE is suing the city for violation of their civil rights and their right to assemble. No one is talking about Antifa. They have full rights to do whatever.

