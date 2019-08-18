Antifa takes to hammering, beating people unconscious with bats

Antifa has continued their reign of terror and violence in Portland hours after the Proud Boys left. Prior to their leaving, Antifa tried to pull the Proud Boys off buses and hammer them. They beat one man unconscious. His partner tried to protect him and police were nowhere to be found.

As the mayor said after the last ‘protest’ when they beat reporter Andy Ngo, the police are ordered to not intervene if it’s an “unsafe crowd.” We stupidly thought that’s when police were supposed to intervene — when it was unsafe.

They even chased down a young girl.

Middle-age man was maced and beaten by an antifa mob. He was knocked unconscious to the ground. His partner or spouse was trying to protect him as mob still surrounded them. No police. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/eAhrMSEKU1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Antifa attacks people on a bus. They try to pull them out and hit them with a hammer. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/JSkCE1Vrcy — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

A large antifa mob chase & attack a man & a young girl who got separated from the others. No police. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/erceCRVnad — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

THE PROUD BOYS WERE GONE QUICKLY BUT ANTIFA CONTINUED ON

The Proud Boys rally to “End Domestic Terrorism” at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park came and went within a short amount of time, but Antifa continued on with their violence.

Often ignoring police commands to stay on the sidewalks, the Antifa members marched around and engaged in small confrontations with individuals who were perceived or proclaimed to be against Antifa. One case resulted in police using pepper balls and arresting a man on the counterprotest side who had advocated for fights throughout the day.

Antifa thugs beat men with bats & weapons. No police in sight.pic.twitter.com/9fU48hP1bJ — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 18, 2019

DEMS REALLY LIKE ANTIFA

Let’s not forget how much Democrats admire Antifa. Fredo thinks they’re moral.

This is Antifa👇 Biden praised Antifa in Charlottesville as “courageous.” Keith Ellison touted Antifa’s handbook. Don Lemon said about Antifa “you gotta fight fire w fire.” Chris Cuomo said Antifa has “morality” on their side. & @tedwheeler refuses to condemn Antifa by name. https://t.co/0XxK7OeSGq — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 18, 2019