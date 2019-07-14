Antifa terrorist firebombed ICE, left a manifesto police won’t release

The armed man who was killed after trying to firebomb an ICE facility in Washington state wrote an Antifa manifesto explaining his motives.

Willem Van Spronsen, armed with a rifle and Molotov cocktails which he was throwing at the ICE building and at cars, was shot dead early Saturday.

“He was throwing these items at the building in an effort to set it on fire. It didn’t work, it’s a concrete building,” said Officer Loretta Cool with the Tacoma Police Department.

Van Spronsen was an independent contractor and carpenter who sang folk music professionally on the side.

His friend Deb Bartley said Van Spronsen was an anarchist and Antifa. His attack on the facility was likely intended to provoke a fatal conflict. He sent goodbye letters to her and others.

In Tacoma last year drew headlines when a 68-year-old man wrapped his arms around a police officer’s throat and shoulders in an apparent attempt to free another protester.

When police got the man into handcuffs, they found a collapsible baton and knife in his pocket, leading to criminal charges.

Early Saturday morning, that man, Willem Van Spronsen of Vashon Island, returned to the Northwest Detention Center, the holding facility for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, this time armed with a rifle and incendiary devices, according to Tacoma police.

Police said Van Spronsen tossed lit objects at vehicles and buildings, causing one car fire, and unsuccessfully tried to ignite a propane tank.

Officers were called by an ICE employee who saw the rifle. Soon after they arrived, officers reported “shots fired,”

The Seattle Times reports that Van Spronsen also wrote a “manifesto” which Bartley refused to discuss but said would be confiscated by authorities.

“I will offer $1,000 for a verified copy of Willem Van Spronsen’s Antifa manifesto that was reportedly mailed to several associates before he firebombed the ICE facility in Tacoma today,” tweeted Posobiec.

Unbelievably, some left-wing activists blame ICE for the deadly confrontation despite the fact that it was initiated by Van Spronsen.

“We were really saddened that somebody died,” said activist Maru Mora Villalpando with La Resistencia. “I think what is clear is that somebody died right outside the detention center. The detention center is a dangerous place.”

Meanwhile, others are asking if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s vile rhetoric about “concentration camps” radicalized Van Spronsen.

RIP to anarchist fighter Willem Van Spronsen. The attack on the ICE facility in Tacoma is a proportionate action against enslavers and internment camp operators. He joins a long list of fallen anarchist martyrs who fought for a liberated world! https://t.co/teXxBeUTLU — RevAbolitionMov (@RevAbolitionist) July 14, 2019

The point of this is that the real fascists, the real terrorists are the left.

The liberal media is distorting and deflecting Antifa violence.

WATCH: Some in the liberal media are refusing to acknowledge and condemn violence shown by #Antifa. pic.twitter.com/WmqoqG4sMv — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) July 14, 2019

And Antifa accounts are allowed to remain on all platforms.

Twitter allows this They allow Antifa accounts to operate with impunity. Accounts that have doxxed and organized street violence are still up. And now this pic.twitter.com/29FQzkXTyQ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 14, 2019