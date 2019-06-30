Antifa Threw Cement ‘Milkshakes’ at People! An Ambassador Notifies Justice

At least three people were arrested and several others were reported injured, as members of Antifa and other leftist groups attacked members of the Proud Boys and other conservatives around downtown Portland, Ore., on Saturday.

Reporter Andy Ngo was injured and his camera equipment was stolen.

We reported yesterday about the targeting and assault of the independent reporter and editor at Quillette. Andy Ngo was beaten about the face and was admitted to the hospital with a brain bleed, according to Shelby Talcott, a political reporter for The Daily Caller.

CEMENT MILKSHAKES

Euphemistically-named ‘milkshakes’ of quick-drying cement were thrown at some protesters. One was thrown at Mr. Ngo as you can see in this photo. These cement milkshakes can burn right to the bone. They can burn the skin because cement has lye in it.

These are some of the culprits, but there were many.

These are the people that handed out the cement laced milkshakes pic.twitter.com/Arnf1Zx0lp — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) June 30, 2019

VOX’S RADICAL ACTIVIST CALLS FOR VIOLENCE

Carlos Maza, a so-called journalist for the communist outlet Vox, who got Steven Crowder de-monetized by YouTube and who helped get the Reddit The_Donald page ‘quarantined,’ works closely with the Soros-Brock smear machine ‘Media Matters.’ Maza called for violence and humiliation against the right. He is still on social media.

He called for milkshakes.

Carlos Maza of Vox has called for the physical assault of people in order to humiliate them. He then is outraged that someone makes fun of him online resulting in his humiliation. Maza insinuates then that an authority or ‘principal’ like figure needs to enforce rules pic.twitter.com/2cgAnSdw0V — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 1, 2019

IT CAUGHT THE ATTENTION OF A SENATOR AND AN AMBASSADOR

Senator Ted Cruz responded in a tweet, “Troubling, if true. Should “journalists” be inciting physical violence against those with whom they disagree? Calling for assaults with milkshakes apparently laced with quick-dry cement? Is that consistent with journalistic ethics or responsibility? Or the criminal code? ”

These Antifa — self-described anarcho-communists — have chapters in colleges throughout the United States.

The Ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell contacted the Justice Department and asked for an investigation.

Grenell is friends with Ngo and tweeted: “This was a pre-meditated attack on someone because intolerant radicals don’t like that Andy happens to be gay, Asian and conservative. They targeted him publicly before their protest. Mayor @ tedwheeler knew this was coming. The people of Oregon must speak up today.”

Ngo knew he would be targeted and had been forewarned but was determined to report on the “peaceful protest.”

The smear merchants at Soros’s Think Progress are trying to justify the attack and lie about it.

Does @thinkprogress approve of this from one of their writers? He is justifying violence on a gay Asian reporter. https://t.co/LjSQCfqCGZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 30, 2019

This @thinkprogress writer is justifying violence on a gay Asian conservative – and it should be widely condemned by my friends on the left and right. There is no justification for violence. https://t.co/oLIbsdqWHz — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 30, 2019

A FEW ARRESTS

Those arrested were identified as Gage Halupowski, 23, who was charged with multiple counts of assault, including on a public safety officer; James K. Stocks, 21, who was charged with harassment; and Maria C. Dehart, 23, who was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

The Attack:

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019