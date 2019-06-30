Antifa Threw Cement ‘Milkshakes’ at People! An Ambassador Notifies Justice

At least three people were arrested and several others were reported injured, as members of Antifa and other leftist groups attacked members of the Proud Boys and other conservatives around downtown Portland, Ore., on Saturday.

Reporter Andy Ngo was injured and his camera equipment was stolen.

We reported yesterday about the targeting and assault of the independent reporter and editor at Quillette. Andy Ngo was beaten about the face and was admitted to the hospital with a brain bleed, according to Shelby Talcott, a political reporter for The Daily Caller.

CEMENT MILKSHAKES

Euphemistically-named ‘milkshakes’ of quick-drying cement were thrown at some protesters. One was thrown at Mr. Ngo as you can see in this photo. These cement milkshakes can burn right to the bone. They can burn the skin because cement has lye in it.

Capturing the quick drying cement
Andy Ngo

These are some of the culprits, but there were many.

VOX’S RADICAL ACTIVIST CALLS FOR VIOLENCE

Carlos Maza, a so-called journalist for the communist outlet Vox, who got Steven Crowder de-monetized by YouTube and who helped get the Reddit The_Donald page ‘quarantined,’ works closely with the Soros-Brock smear machine ‘Media Matters.’ Maza called for violence and humiliation against the right. He is still on social media.

He called for milkshakes.

IT CAUGHT THE ATTENTION OF A SENATOR AND AN AMBASSADOR

Senator Ted Cruz responded in a tweet, “Troubling, if true. Should “journalists” be inciting physical violence against those with whom they disagree? Calling for assaults with milkshakes apparently laced with quick-dry cement? Is that consistent with journalistic ethics or responsibility? Or the criminal code? ”

These Antifa — self-described anarcho-communists — have chapters in colleges throughout the United States.

The Ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell contacted the Justice Department and asked for an investigation.

Grenell is friends with Ngo and tweeted: “This was a pre-meditated attack on someone because intolerant radicals don’t like that Andy happens to be gay, Asian and conservative. They targeted him publicly before their protest. Mayor knew this was coming. The people of Oregon must speak up today.”

Ngo knew he would be targeted and had been forewarned but was determined to report on the “peaceful protest.”

Antifa pouring cement milkshakes.
Andy Ngo after attack by Antifa.

The smear merchants at Soros’s Think Progress are trying to justify the attack and lie about it.

A FEW ARRESTS

Those arrested were identified as Gage Halupowski, 23, who was charged with multiple counts of assault, including on a public safety officer; James K. Stocks, 21, who was charged with harassment; and Maria C. Dehart, 23, who was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

(l to r) Maria C. Dehart, James K. Stocks, Gage Halupowski
The Attack:

