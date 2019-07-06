Antifa Violence Right Now in D.C. on Freedom Plaza

Right-wing activists held a Demand Free Speech rally in D.C. as black-clad anti-fascist fascists descended on the Freedom Plaza to counter their rally.

Members of the Proud Boys gathered in Freedom Plaza to protest social media censorship. As part of an “All Out D.C.” counterprotest in nearby Pershing Park, dozens of Antifa demonstrators showed up.

There are a lot of police and reporters.

Anarcho-Communists, aka Antifa, are currently involved in violent clashes with the Proud Boys off and on. The Proud Boys are said to be far-right but we still don’t have a good idea of how far right they are. We do know Antifa is an organization of dangerous young communists.

There is a very small group of Proud Boys and supporters with more than double the number of Antifa fascists.

Antifa members are basically all white.

This is their pocket guide to resistance which they are handing out:

If you’re a member of the press, they want you to abide by their fascist rules to not film faces as they commit their violent acts.

The aggressors are definitely Antifa so far.

They don’t like the police. They say police go “hand-in-hand” with the KKK.

The black Trump supporters mocked the white Antifa.

Antifa protest attendees:

The Revolutionary Communist Party wants to get in on the action. They stood up and lied about why Joey Johnson was arrested during the July 4th protest/riot. The truth is he threw the burning flag on a Secret Service officer.

