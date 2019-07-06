Antifa Violence Right Now in D.C. on Freedom Plaza

Right-wing activists held a Demand Free Speech rally in D.C. as black-clad anti-fascist fascists descended on the Freedom Plaza to counter their rally.

Members of the Proud Boys gathered in Freedom Plaza to protest social media censorship. As part of an “All Out D.C.” counterprotest in nearby Pershing Park, dozens of Antifa demonstrators showed up.

There are a lot of police and reporters.

Anarcho-Communists, aka Antifa, are currently involved in violent clashes with the Proud Boys off and on. The Proud Boys are said to be far-right but we still don’t have a good idea of how far right they are. We do know Antifa is an organization of dangerous young communists.

There is a very small group of Proud Boys and supporters with more than double the number of Antifa fascists.

Antifa members are basically all white.

Here’s the view of the Proud Boy’s “Demand Free Speech” really from Pershing Park. Maybe 200 Proud Boys & supporters, we estimate 4-500 at the #AllOutDC counter rally pic.twitter.com/5ccmQQ1vHw — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) July 6, 2019

This is their pocket guide to resistance which they are handing out:

If you’re a member of the press, they want you to abide by their fascist rules to not film faces as they commit their violent acts.

These are the rules for members of the press in order to go inside the #AllOutDC rally, which is the antifa side. One that suck out: “Please avoid publishing any potentially incriminating photos or video footage…” pic.twitter.com/Kn4piXC1sz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

This was given to me after I was blocked from entering the #AllOutDC rally because they want “safe space.” pic.twitter.com/kWnDtYURBh — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

I asked #AllOutDC people if they saw the irony in keeping a Mexican reporter out of an event that was marketed as being inclusive. They didn’t respond. pic.twitter.com/gpnu7eEnm2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

The aggressors are definitely Antifa so far.

Scuffle breaks out after an antifa member steals a MAGA hat from a Asian Trump supporter. #AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/115tC8ZJZG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

They don’t like the police. They say police go “hand-in-hand” with the KKK.

Antifa gets into a scuffle with police. #AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/epBZIB2Tys — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Got inside the #AllOutDC rally and they were chanting “Fuck the cops!” because “cops and KKK go hand in hand.” pic.twitter.com/yg0qoKJqok — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa protesters dressed in all black (a tactic called black bloc) holding the intersection of 12th & F, back near the #AllOutDC counter-protest. pic.twitter.com/R2wgJyGUmi — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) July 6, 2019

The black Trump supporters mocked the white Antifa.

Black Trump supporters laughing at white Antifa pic.twitter.com/EmpKfTL850 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 6, 2019

A funny note: across the street from the #AllOutDC rally, where they continue to hate on the United States, a building is covered in American flags. pic.twitter.com/EkyC32u36L — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa protest attendees:



Back at the counter-protest in Pershing Park, a Trump supporter gets surrounded and chased out to applause. No fights I’ve seen, but there have been a few of these encounters, and each one could be a flashpoint. pic.twitter.com/L6mz8QWkYq — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) July 6, 2019

The Revolutionary Communist Party wants to get in on the action. They stood up and lied about why Joey Johnson was arrested during the July 4th protest/riot. The truth is he threw the burning flag on a Secret Service officer.

LIVE: Communist activists speak out about @joey4revolution who was arrested yesterday for burning an American Flag https://t.co/dWUp9bzUEE — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 5, 2019