The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member states met in Brussels at the alliance’s headquarters on Thursday to toast the 75th anniversary of its founding. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and others used the occasion to discuss renewed Russian aggression and Ukraine’s future membership in NATO.

Antony Blinken said, “Ukraine will become a member of NATO.” We are funding their war, but they aren’t a member.

Russia regards NATO on its border as an existential threat, and they say they will use nuclear weapons before they will fall back.

Blinken: ‘Ukraine WILL become a member of NATO’ Even as Russia has clearly made clear Ukrainian membership of NATO is the most serious of red lines, Washington seems hell-bent to fully encircle Russia and trigger World War 3. More coverage: https://t.co/Cc70i1K3yT pic.twitter.com/XW8Fm7SCWT — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) April 4, 2024

NATO countries have created a joint mission in Ukraine in order to expand the scope of support the US-led bloc can provide to Kiev, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists following a meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of NATO, Sikorski declared that the bloc has decided to create a new “mission.” He stressed, however, that “this does not mean that we are going to war, but it does mean that we will now be able to use the coordination, training, planning capabilities of NATO to support Ukraine in a more coordinated manner.”

It’s not what it seems. Axios said what they are doing is making NATO and its support for Ukraine — Trump-proof.

