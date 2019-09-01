AOC & Antifa Bash the Straight Pride Parade in Boston

Hater of all things she disagrees with, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked the marchers in the Boston ‘straight pride’ parade as “struggling with masculinity.” Hmm, what is she trying to say? She said nothing about antifa who outnumbered the marchers and who tried their best to cause trouble.

If they don’t look masculine enough to AOC, she thinks they are worthy of being mocked? Does that apply to transgenders and gay men? It sounds like that’s what she is saying.

There were gay men marching in the parade. I don’t know much about the straight pride parade but the grand marshal is gay and he’s married to a black man. It’s Milo.

Maybe AOC should shut up.

“For men who are allegedly so ‘proud’ of being straight, they seem to show real incompetence at attracting women to their event,” she tweeted.

“Seems more like a ‘I-Struggle-With-Masculinity’ parade to me. (shrugging woman emoji).”

“Hope they grow enough over the next year to support/join LGBTQ fam next #Pride! (rainbow flag emoji),” she added.

In a separate tweet, Ocasio-Cortez asked for donations to help bail out “activists who put themselves on the line protecting the Boston community.”

She’s supporting a bail fund for violent terrorists.

Transgender men struggle with masculinity too. Is she mocking them. Like, we said, she talks too much.

The marchers seem harmless and they do have First Amendment right to march.

ANTIFA STARTED TROUBLE BUT AOC DIDN’T MOCK THEM

The Antifa protesters were the ones getting arrested and causing trouble. There were a lot more of them than there were straight pride marchers.

About forty have been arrested. They are not harmless. The media doesn’t even bother talking about antifa, they just blather about how woke AOC is.

