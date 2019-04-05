AOC Backs a Hardcore Leftist Streaming Service & Attacks Other Dems

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is pushing reparations along with her idiotic Green New Deal and a number of other socialist agenda items that would destroy this country. She is calling for a complete takeover of multiple sectors of society by a centralized government.

HER COMMUNIST PLAN FOR THE USA

As examples of problems she wants to be rectified are the pipes in Flint and the air in the South Bronx. What she doesn’t bother to mention is those cities have been under Democrat rule for decades.

“That is the moral political and economic underpinning of making bold investments and dignified jobs because that is the necessary plan to fix the pipes in Flint [Michigan] and clean the air in the South Bronx, and create unionized energy jobs for transitioning workers in Appalachia and West Virginia, for single-payer health care and Medicare-for-all and tuition-free public colleges and universities to prepare our nation for the future, and for the end of mass incarceration, the war on drugs, examining and pursuing an agenda of reparations and fixing the opioid crisis too,” she said.

On reparations, she is echoing the call of every Democratic presidential candidate.

THE ANTI-CAPITALISM WEBSITE

AOC blames capitalism for everything she thinks is wrong with the country. As a result, she is pushing a start-up anti-capitalism website. As we said, she is very dangerous.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is putting her political brand behind a yet-to-be-launched socialist streaming service, according to Fox News.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., late Thursday shared a video put together by Means TV, which describes itself as “an anti-capitalist on-demand digital streaming platform launching in late 2019.”

The group’s website outlines how it plans to grow into being “an anti-capitalist media institution together,” featuring “your favorite Leftist influencers, comedians, writers, organizers, and voices.”

Ocasio-Cortez plugged the video with her own commentary on the ills of the capitalist system.

How on earth could young people, whose:

-wages are flat

-costs of living skyrocketing

-experiencing increased social instability via bigotry, addiction, + violence

-expected to live shorter lifespans than previous gens dare question the larger economic forces in their lives?! https://t.co/CigJD9HxVI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2019

She is lying. The wages are going up and the economy is great. The shorter life span is due to the drug epidemic, and that is due in part to the drugs coming over the border.

DESTROYING THE CANDIDACY OF NON-SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS

At the same time, the progressive PAC that brought Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Congress is developing an infrastructure to raise funds for primary challengers of more normal Democrats put up by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), according to The Daily Caller.

“We just launched DCCCBlacklist.com because it’s time to stand up to the DCCC’s bullying of the progressive movement. The movement is building a network of alternative infrastructure to help progressive primary candidates like AOC and Ayanna Pressley win their next race,” the Justice Democrats wrote on Twitter Thursday evening.

These people are communists, and they are the ones bullying the Democrats.