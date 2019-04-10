AOC blames border invasion on climate, warns of blood in the streets

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday blamed illegal aliens storming our borders on climate change and warns that if we don’t do something immediately, there will be blood in the streets from the effects of climate change.

“I think what we have laid out here is a very clear moral problem and, in terms of leadership, if we fail to act, or even if we delay in acting, we will have blood on our hands,” the New York Democrat said.

We have two things to say about that. Central America has always been hot, and her morals suck. She can keep them to herself, thank you.

She really is incredibly nutty. For many migrants traveling from Central America, violent crime and extreme poverty are the driving forces of migration. The criminals are coming for opportunities.

SHE INTERVIEWED TWO OTHER NUTJOBS

Ocasio-Cortez made the outlandish statement while interviewing other climate hysterics, former Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel during a House Oversight Committee hearing on global warming’s impact on national security.

The failed secretary of state John Kerry said, “Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has in fact offered more leadership in one day or in one week than President Trump has in his lifetime on [climate].”

She questioned the Obama retirees on whether rising sea levels and increasing temperatures, among other factors, could have dangerous ramifications for U.S. military bases, the health of service members and veterans, migration patterns, and social instability.

Kerry said that “we are complicit” as long as nothing is done to stem climate change.

“And we’re going to contribute to people dying, we’re going to contribute to trillions of dollars of damage to property and we will change the face of life on this planet,” he said.

They tell each other they’re great, they’re right, and feed the insanity.

