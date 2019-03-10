AOC Blathers Condescendingly About Fearful Conservatives

Two of the greatest minds of the century agree that AOC gets it.

We can address it all, climate change, income inequality, and more says Bill Nye. We just have to put our money and our freedom in the hands of a 29-year-old know nothing know it all based on the word of Bill Nye who wants to put climate deniers in jail.

AOC gets it. She sees that fear is dividing us. We can address income inequality. We can address climate change, if we get together and get to work. #SXSW @AOC pic.twitter.com/I8tSbAc97u — Bill Nye (@BillNye) March 10, 2019

It’s a mutual admiration society.

She likes to say things three times.

‘While the president’s talking collusion, collusion, collusion…we should be talking about taxes, taxes, taxes.’ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to take a closer look at Trump’s bank accounts pic.twitter.com/Mo0rKXBsQS — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 5, 2019

CONSERVATIVES ARE JUST AFRAID

Listen to this condescending fool Bill Nye say conservatives are just afraid of the changes under the crazy green deal they have in the works. They’re madmen. They want to get rid of planes and flatulent cows, pay people unwilling to work, and redo every structure in the United States.

They do in fact want to take over all pillars of society and transform us into Socialist Venezuela.

Socialism creates income inequality more than capitalism ever could and the Green New Deal is idiotic.

Bolshevik Betty blathers, pretending she’s a deep thinker. No matter what she says, she’s not getting my steaks.

We are afraid and it’s because we have working brains.

CORTEZ WON’T PAY HER TAXES

Cortez gets it but she hasn’t yet paid her taxes on her failed business venture. The woman who wants to pass sweeping taxes on the wealthy owes New York $1,870.36 in taxes for Brook Avenue Press. She founded the company in 2012 to publish children’s books in The Bronx.

The state slapped a warrant on the company on July 6, 2017. Public records show the state dissolved the company in October 2016. That was probably done by the state when the company wouldn’t pay the taxes.

AOC is a typical communist, like Bernie with his three homes.

