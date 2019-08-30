AOC calls Laura Ingraham a Neo-Nazi supporter & white supremacist

Columbia tweeted to Frauline Cortez recommending she not block Twitter users, and O-Cortez responded, saying she only blocked 20 accounts. Laura Ingraham retweeted AOC’s not believable response, correcting her grammar. That drew the expected insane response from O’Crazio.

“‘Fewer’ than 20 accounts …” Ingraham said.

Ocasio-Cortez then accused Fox News host Laura Ingraham of harboring “white supremacist viewpoints” while being the host of neo-Nazis.

“You’re a neo-Nazi fan favorite and I don’t block you for defending white supremacist viewpoints and mocking gun violence survivors,” the New York Democrat said Friday after Ingraham appeared to question how many accounts the congresswoman had blocked on Twitter.

People are free to speak whatever classist, racist, false, misogynistic, bigoted comments they’d like. They do not have the right to force others to endure their harassment and abuse. ✌🏽 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 29, 2019

See? You’re a neo-Nazi fan favorite and I don’t block you for defending white supremacist viewpoints and mocking gun violence survivors. https://t.co/007audZvgj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 30, 2019

The left was thrilled with her absolutely ridiculous and vile response. She is much closer to neo-Nazi than Laura could ever be. This is the little commie who wants to take over all our industries and tell us all what to do.

The left in the Twitter sewer praised AOC’s tweets.

THE COLUMBIA TWEET

This is the tweet that started it.

Before Ingraham’s jab, the 29-year-old congresswoman was forced to defend herself on Twitter Thursday after Knight First Amendment Institute, a free speech group at Columbia University, sent a letter to Ocasio-Cortez encouraging her not to block Twitter users.

Ocasio-Cortez responded saying she had blocked “less than 20 accounts” and did not have to “endure their harassment and abuse.”

1. I have 5.2 million followers. Less than 20 accounts are blocked for ongoing harassment. 0 are my constituents. 2. Harassment is not a viewpoint. Some accounts, like the Daily Caller, posted fake nude photos of me & abused my comments to spread it. No one is entitled to abuse. https://t.co/0QWKqJFzRe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 29, 2019

In July, former Democratic New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind said he was opening up a lawsuit against the freshman lawmaker for blocking Twitter users.

HER NAZI-LIKE POSTERS

Meanwhile, she’s advertising the Green New Deal with Nazi-style propaganda posters. She said the artists were inspired by the first New Deal but they look more Axis or Soviet. Maybe Orwellian is a better fit. They’re just not inviting. You feel the Goebbels-style propaganda oozing from the poster board.