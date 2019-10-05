AOC calls Trump an anti-Semite because he is angry with shifty Schiff

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Donald Trump’s recent calls for Adam Schiff to resign from office stem from ANTI-SEMITISM.

“Understand that Trump is engaged in deliberate, atrocious, targeted antisemitism towards Chairman Schiff,” the New York congresswoman tweeted on Saturday morning. “Then ask yourself why no one cares to denounce it — esp when his accusation of it towards others drove full news cycles earlier this year.”

It’s wrong. It’s harmful. And his bigotry is reflective of the white supremacist base he relies on for political gain. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2019

She is ridiculous. Who even knew the guy was Jewish. Trump’s family is Jewish. Trump is clear about what he doesn’t like about Schiff. First of all, he lied about the wording of the transcript and secondly, Schiff has a questionable relationship with the fake whistleblower.

Not to mention the fact that Schiff’s trying to overturn the last election by destroying the President.

This clip reminded me of AOC for some reason.