AOC compares her “bold” Green New Deal to the fight for civil rights

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is at it again. In the live streaming video below, she compares the climate change fight to the fight for civil rights. She says in the video that people protested against civil rights for blacks just like the people are now mocking the doomsday predictions on climate change in the next 12 years.

She is such a loon. Sorry, had to inject that.

AOC said the Internet remembers everything and one day it will remember you fighting against taking bold action on climate change.

The piece de resistance came when she said, “People who are trying to mock and delay this moment, I mean, I just feel bad for you. I just pity you for your role in history right now.”

She pities US? How will history remember her? How will she even be remembered in 12 years? What do you think?