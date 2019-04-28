AOC CONS her constituents! Makes a quick $11,000

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a 5k run in Queens Saturday that she billed as “a Family Fun Run supporting U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal on the Saturday following Earth Day.”

She didn’t bother to tell people they were donating to her campaign. She conned them out of $11,000 with $30 registration fees. Many had no idea they were contributing to her.

“We’re getting together for our own health, for our planet’s health … and to fight for the Green New Deal together,” the freshman Democrat told the participants before they set off

The sincere runners believed their money was going to help save the planet.

“It’s going to help raise awareness and educate people,” a female runner told The Post.

“I think it’s really for this particular New Green Deal,” said Brian Schwartz of Long Island. “No question.”

