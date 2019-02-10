AOC Crazies Run Immigration Talks! Her Peeps Make Insane Demands

Senator Lindsey Graham warned last month that the team Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent to negotiate on the wall is nuts and are part of the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez contingent.

In January, he essentially said he had to negotiate with the hard-left — the Democratic Socialists [basically Communists].

RADICALS ARE NEGOTIATING ON THE WALL

“We’re having to negotiate with people who want to abolish [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)], not support ICE,” Graham insisted. “Having to negotiate with people who see border patrol agents gassing children. We’re negotiating with people who give us one dollar for wall even though it’s immoral and accuse all of us who support a wall as part of border security as racist.”

“As long as the radical left is in charge we’re never going to get anywhere,” he continued. “The president will compromise, though he will not capitulate, that’s where we’re at.”

“Why would you negotiate with somebody who calls you a racist if you want a wall, who gives you a dollar for a wall?” Graham complained. “We’re not going to negotiate with people who see the world this way. We’ll negotiate with Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). But I’m not going to negotiate with someone who calls the Border Patrol a bunch of Nazis.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham tells @FaceTheNation that after speaking with President Trump this weekend, “It was pretty clear to me that we’re never going to have a deal unless we get a wall as part of it” https://t.co/FiO5oWkUDH pic.twitter.com/hyJmcl1io5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2019

CRAZIES ARE STILL NEGOTIATING ON THE WALL

It sounds like nothing has changed. The crazies are still in charge and for a small amount of money for a wall, perhaps just repairs, they want beds for violent criminal illegal aliens REDUCED.

Graham said it’s clear to him now that the Democrat Party is run by AOC. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s fingerprints are all over this, he said.

These nuts want to ban cookouts and give pay to people who are unwilling to work.

Graham doesn’t mention it here, but the talks are falling apart. Democrats are demanding a ridiculously low cap on how many detainees ICE can keep. Sheriffs say it will mean releasing 8,300 dangerous criminal aliens.

Sen. Graham wasn’t calling for a national emergency as enthusiastically as did last month, probably because too many Republicans will revolt against it.

Watch Sen. Graham: