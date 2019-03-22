AOC (D-Valley) Says You Will Have All This for $100 Trillion

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Valley girl, interviewed with Seth Myers. Her overriding message was to not listen to the critics. The Green New Deal means houses and health care for all. Everyone under her plan will “have more in life” [except for disposable income and freedom].

Despite its $100 trillion price tag and nationalizing every facet of the economy, she claims it gives more than it takes.

“–So that we all can afford to have more in life. So an affordable apartment isn’t a dream but a norm and that health care is a right, not a privilege.”

Before you listen to the full interview, look at Grabien’s compilation:

Crunched for time? I’ve got you fam. I’ve compiled AOC’s most thought-provoking moments from her Seth Meyers interview into one short supercut. pic.twitter.com/AeOBFZYw8Z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 22, 2019

The best part is when they portray her as a science award winner.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Her former top campaign strategist explains what democracy is:

Former far-left Ocasio-Cortez campaign aide Waleed Shahid: “Democracy should mean taking power and wealth from those who hoard it and making sure it belongs to everyone.” pic.twitter.com/lHL95YKllg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 14, 2019

THE OVERVIEW AND FAQ WHICH TURNS ALL AREAS OF YOUR LIFE OVER TO THE GOVERNMENT

It’s a really fun read. Especially the parts about no planes, only trains, retrofitting all structures in ten years, zero fossil fuels, and giving money to people who don’t feel like working tool=.