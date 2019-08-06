AOC Falsely Claims Trump Suggests Certain People Are “Vermin”

By
Staff
-
0

AOC is attacking the President, falsely claiming he suggested the people of Baltimore and the people coming in illegally are vermin. Then she alleged it’s the language of white supremacy.

This woman lies daily.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a communist/socialist, is silencing the opposition by banning words. The President was clearly talking about the vermin in Baltimore, not the people. As far as the people coming in illegally, when you have more than 144,000 come in in one month and 100,000 in several successive months, calling it an invasion is not outlandish.

Unfortunately, the El Paso killer also used the word ‘invasion.’ Does that mean no one can use it now? What do you think?

In any case, who can blame the foreigners coming in? Who wouldn’t come if they are poor and promised free healthcare, food, housing, and education? It’s clearly the fault of the politicians.

In any case, it’s getting frustrating listening to Democrats/Socialists tell us what words we can safely use. They are totalitarians controlling us through language.

AOC is suddenly worried about language that stokes hatred as she suggests our Border Patrol and ICE are Hitlerian and detention centers are “concentrations camps.”

THE CORRUPT MSM IS ALSO LYING

Leave a Reply