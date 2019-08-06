AOC gets her mob to dox kids then goes back to fighting with Mitch

By
S.Noble
-
1

AOC picked on innocent high school kids joking around with a poster of her, hugging it and acting stupidly as kids do. They have no ties whatsoever to Mitch McConnell except they attended an event in his name. She went after them.

Mitch McConnell’s statement in response was perfect.

The problem was she posted it so her mobsters on Twitter could track down the kids and dox them. They did try, according to Mitch McConnell’s spokesperson, Kevin Goldey.

Goldey sent a message to AOC saying:

[They] “are trying to dox some underage kids for taking a photo with a cutout at the Fancy Farm political picnic and are cheering on thousands of accounts calling for Senator McConnell to ‘break his neck.’”

“These threats go far beyond a political cartoon or a broken shoulder, they are serious calls to physical violence and we’ve alerted law enforcement.” 

Her mob has been outside Mitch’s house threatening him since she started the fight.

Since she is incapable of shutting up and loves to pick fights, she had to reply with a comment that was quite a stretch. She’s out of her mind.

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply