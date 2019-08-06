AOC gets her mob to dox kids then goes back to fighting with Mitch

AOC picked on innocent high school kids joking around with a poster of her, hugging it and acting stupidly as kids do. They have no ties whatsoever to Mitch McConnell except they attended an event in his name. She went after them.

The tweet in question pic.twitter.com/Dh7p2SOW0y — irj (@causingdebate) August 6, 2019

Mitch McConnell’s statement in response was perfect.

McConnell’s statement on this OWNS: “Team Mitch in no way condones any aggressive, suggestive, or demeaning act toward life sized cardboard cut outs of any gender in a manner similar to what we saw from President Obama’s speechwriting staff several years ago.” pic.twitter.com/6nMS3oEKSl — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 6, 2019

The problem was she posted it so her mobsters on Twitter could track down the kids and dox them. They did try, according to Mitch McConnell’s spokesperson, Kevin Goldey.

Goldey sent a message to AOC saying:

[They] “are trying to dox some underage kids for taking a photo with a cutout at the Fancy Farm political picnic and are cheering on thousands of accounts calling for Senator McConnell to ‘break his neck.’”

“These threats go far beyond a political cartoon or a broken shoulder, they are serious calls to physical violence and we’ve alerted law enforcement.”

Her mob has been outside Mitch’s house threatening him since she started the fight.

A woman is on Facebook Live, outside of Senator McConnell’s home in Louisville, saying she hopes someone “just stabs the mother f*cker in the heart, please.” #KYSen pic.twitter.com/sHaPWqn32J — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) August 6, 2019

Since she is incapable of shutting up and loves to pick fights, she had to reply with a comment that was quite a stretch. She’s out of her mind.

“Boys will be boys.” Is that also the reason why you’ve chosen to block the Violence Against Women act too, @senatemajldr? It prevents dating partners w/ records of abuse + stalking women (also an early warning sign from many mass shooters) from obtaining a gun. https://t.co/shWCRmEv60 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019