AOC Gets Very Sarcastic with the Queen, Speaker Pelosi

By
S.Noble
-
0

Nancy Pelosi put four of the congressional communists in their place, but they won’t learn easily. The Speaker said AOC, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib don’t have any following in Congress. She said there are four of them and they have four votes.

AOC tried to lash back condescendingly and obnoxiously. There is absolutely no one she won’t attack. The freshman congresswoman had better watch it. She only won with 2% of the vote and only 20% of her district like her.

It will be fun to watch them eat their own.

AOC is dangerous and so are her allies. They all need to be voted out.

She is embracing the nickname, “Evita Peron.” That’s appropriate!

