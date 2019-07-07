AOC Gets Very Sarcastic with the Queen, Speaker Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi put four of the congressional communists in their place, but they won’t learn easily. The Speaker said AOC, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib don’t have any following in Congress. She said there are four of them and they have four votes.

AOC tried to lash back condescendingly and obnoxiously. There is absolutely no one she won’t attack. The freshman congresswoman had better watch it. She only won with 2% of the vote and only 20% of her district like her.

It will be fun to watch them eat their own.

That public “whatever” is called public sentiment. And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country. https://t.co/u6JtgwwRsk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

AOC is dangerous and so are her allies. They all need to be voted out.

She is embracing the nickname, “Evita Peron.” That’s appropriate!

“I had watched for many years and seen how a few rich families held much of Argentina’s wealth and power in their hands. So the government brought in an eight hour working day, sickness pay and fair wages to give poor workers a fair go.” – Evita Perón — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

“I know that, like every woman of the people, I have more strength than I appear to have.” – Evita Perón https://t.co/IH7y7C54ip — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019