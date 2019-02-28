AOC Goes Bonkers Over Burger-gate 🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., lashed out at a person taking a picture of her “creepily” while she was at a restaurant with her Chief of Staff who was eating a big, fat, juicy hamburger. When freelance reporter Jack Posobiec mocked the people taking photos of them eating, she went bonkers on him and unleashed the Twitter mob. AOC thought he was stalking her.

What precipitated this was AOC’s appearance just days ago, on a silly late night show, Showtime’s “Desus & Mero.” During the silly chatter, she questioned people having burgers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. She’s the “boss” and she does want it to stop. The Socialist princess says these things half-jokingly.

Also, prior to that, in her Green New Deal FAQ, she referenced “getting rid” of “farting cows” to fight climate change. She was half serious even though she claims now to have been joking.

“Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say ‘Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!’” she tweeted.

Caleb Hull posted the picture of Ocasio-Cortez and Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti eating at a local restaurant.

At least no one was chanting, threatening, and abusing her as they do to Republicans.

Hi AOC, why is your Chief of Staff eating a hamburger? smh pic.twitter.com/sJanAC1Oz2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say “Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!” https://t.co/JnybvVubVh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019

O-Cortez is an attention hog who ran for office but don’t take a picture of her unless it’s to compliment her. She gets angry a lot.

When you’re a guy that’s so unaware of his own creepiness that you tweet this from your own account as if it’s normal and not stalkerish at all 👍🏽 https://t.co/XMMLp550At — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019

Posobiec explained he was mocking the people stalking her.

You do realize I’m making fun of the people stalking you right? Snapping photos of people while they’re eating is just weird, regardless of anyone’s politics Come on @OANN anytime we can chat about anything you like Have a nice night Congresswoman — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 27, 2019

a) it would help if it was funny

b) a former Coast Guard member literally got arrested plotting to kill me last week and Republican journalists have been paying stakeout photographers to take pictures of me going inside my house, maybe read a room

c) the tweet is still creepy! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019

Also: in before “It WaS a JoKe” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019

Posobiec called it burger-gate as a form of satire. But AOC went bonkers on him.

