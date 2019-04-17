Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has big plans for her future and all of ours. Her mother said she wants to be President one day. Michael Moore would like her to run now and would have liked the Constitution changed to allow it.

The commie girl is starting out on the road to the presidency with her Green New Deal (GND) which would fundamentally transform our economy to socialist and destroy it. The GND will also change our society. There is nothing Mao-Cortez doesn’t want to control.

Yesterday, she warned she had a surprise for us that she has been working on for months.

Surprise!💥 For months we’ve been working on a very special + secret #GreenNewDeal project. Now it’s ready to drop tomorrow morning. Here’s a sneak peek ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jEcjTE8t7e — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 16, 2019

Her handlers have her PR machine up and running.

In a series of Twitter posts Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez shared her new approach to selling the GND, still declaring that we only have “12 years left to cut emissions in half.” That’s her outrageous deadline.

“A Green New Deal is our plan for a world and a future worth fighting for,” she says in the film.

The 7-minute, self-narrated video below, titled, “A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” is spoken from years into the future. AOC allegedly wrote and narrated the piece.

“We only had 12 years to change EVERYTHING… how we got around, how we fed ourselves, how we made our stuff, how we lived and worked… everything!” she says in the film. Then she adds, “The only way to do it was to transform our economy, which we already knew was broken, since the vast majority of wealth was going to just a small handful of people, and most folks were falling further and further behind.”

We know the “economy was broken?” She is a nitwit!