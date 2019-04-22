AOC has challengers with funding from a SECRET MEGA DONOR

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s surging national profile has inspired three more Republican opponents from her home district — along with a multimillionaire mystery donor who could help close the gap in her foes’ long-shot race against her, Fox News reports.

“Just three months after taking office, the Democratic socialist congresswoman’s challengers include an Egyptian American journalist, who has already tossed her hat in the ring, and an NYPD cop-turned-high-school-civics teacher and conservative talk-radio producer, both of whom are seriously exploring a run against her,” the NY Post reports.

They are getting help from a secret wealthy megadonor who wants AOC out.

“There’s definitely national energy and money on this race,” Bronx Republican Chairman Mike Rendino told The Post, adding that he has been in touch with a mega-bucks donor hell-bent on getting AOC tossed.

The man or woman is “worth over $200 million, plus [has] connections to raise money in Manhattan.”

All of the contenders say AOC has neglected her district. She didn’t open a Queens office for two months after her election and is only interested in a national profile.

THE EGYPTIAN AMERICAN REPUBLICAN

A Republican so far fully committed to running against AOC is Ruth Papazian, an Egyptian American.

“She completely ignores the people in this district,” medical writer Ruth Papazian, 61, told The Post during an interview at the homestyle Italian eatery Patricia’s of Morris Park.

Papazian still lives a few blocks away with her 85-year-old mother in the same apartment she grew up in after her parents emigrated from Egypt in 1956.

“I’ve lived here my whole life. I know the heart and soul of this community. The people here have scratched and clawed their way into the middle class, and they’re not about to be impoverished with the high taxes it will take to make the Green New Deal and Medicare for All,” Papazian said, citing two of Ocasio-Cortez’s policy goals.

She was seen conferring with President Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, at a Lincoln Day dinner in Queens.

Meanwhile, former NYPD Officer John Cummings has been talking to Rendino.

Cummings, 58, teaches U.S. government at St. Raymond High School for Boys in Parkchester.

“I know it’s a difficult road because this is a heavily Democratic district,” said Cummings, who also attended St. Raymond’s.