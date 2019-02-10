AOC, Her Cornell Adviser-Professor BALD-FACED LIED About GND FAQ

On Saturday, we explained the ‘mystery’ of the disappearing FAQ of the Green New Deal (GND) and you can catch up here. To summarize, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) published a FAQ on her website which went into more detail than the GND resolution. It was bizarre, fantastical, and roundly mocked.

AOC removed the FAQ from her website once it was roundly mocked and then blamed the GOP for it. She said fake documents were floating around the Internet.

On Friday night, her affected, weird adviser, a CORNELL professor, Robert Hockett lied about it to Tucker Carlson on his show. The Professor named Robert Hockett also blamed “some Republicans” for it.

As we showed in our article yesterday, the metadata on the FAQ traced back to AOC’s Chief of Staff who later admitted he posted it but claimed he was only a “brainstorming” sheet.

No one with a working brain would have stormed with that.

The document promised “economic security to all those who are unable or unwilling to work,” and when Tucker asked the Cornell law professor about it, he said it’s a document “someone else” — “some Republicans” put out.

Hockett denied the comment in the doc that airplanes would disappear. The entire interview went the same way, but the law professor and Ocasio were straight up lying.

The lying dirtbag should be fired from Cornell. A Twitter user found it on the Wayback Machine.(see below) It is also still available elsewhere.

The despicable MSM is calling it a “mystery” when they know the truth.

ALEXANDRIA OCOMMIE-CORTEZ LIED

When your #GreenNewDeal legislation is so strong that the GOP has to resort to circulating false versions, but the real one nets 70 House cosponsors on Day 1 and all Dem presidential candidates sign on anyway https://t.co/BbHIn8cu0f — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019

AOC IS STILL LYING

There are multiple doctored GND resolutions and FAQs floating around. There was also a draft version that got uploaded + taken down. There’s also draft versions floating out there. Point is, the real one is our submitted resolution, H.Res. 109: https://t.co/ZlgWmNQn57 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 9, 2019

THE WAYBACK MACHINE PROOF

