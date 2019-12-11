AOC ideally wants 12 months paid family leave since even dogs get 8 weeks

This is a member of Congress!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants three months of paid family leave for all, she said in a tweet.

Ideally, she would like 6 to 12 months since even puppies don’t leave their mothers for 8 weeks.

Dogs have jobs, who knew?

AOC claims in her tweet that the free market treats people worse than dogs.

Why not give them leave for the rest of their lives?

It’s a mystery as to where she thinks the money will come to pay for this.

Keep in mind that she is a Democrat Party icon, a leader with more Twitter followers than any other Democrat.

At a bare minimum, we need to fight for 3 months paid family leave in the United States. Ideally, I believe we should have 6-12 months of paid leave – just as many other industrial nations do. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 10, 2019

THE AMAZON TWEET!

There was another tweet from AOC this week that annoyed some people. She cost her district tens of thousands of jobs when she chased Amazon out of Queens. She keeps blathering about the tax breaks they would have received but there wouldn’t have been one tax break until the jobs were realized.

Amazon only added 1500 jobs in Manhattan and she thinks that proves her point they didn’t need tax breaks to create jobs.

She stuck it to Long Island City and deprived them of 25,000 jobs.

She tweeted furiously and one of her tweets demanded an apology. She said she was “waiting on the haters to apologize after we were proven right on Amazon and saved the public billions.”

She can’t do simple math — 1500 jobs can’t make up for 25,000 lost jobs.

Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, released the following statement:

“More jobs are always a good thing, which is why we applaud Amazon for bringing 1,500 new jobs to New York City. However, as our billboard located in the heart of Times Square shows, the creation of 1,500 new jobs does not undo the economic harm sparked by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier in the year: a loss of 25,000 jobs and $12 billion in economic activity for Long Island City. AOC is expecting an apology, but what she really deserves is a failing grade in basic math.”

Amazon was valued at $1 trillion but pays $0 in federal taxes. So imagine my surprise to find out it didn’t need taxpayers to fork over billions in corporate welfare to create jobs in New York. @AOC and many others fighting for working people were right. https://t.co/uUF0bA3Yaj — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 7, 2019