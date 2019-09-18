AOC Is Fighting to Get Her 5th Communist Squad Member

Ocasio-Cortez, who herself defeated a long-serving Democrat in a primary, endorsed another communist Marie Newman for Congress on Tuesday against the more moderate Democrat Dan Lipinski. He is basically pro-life and more moderate on a few other issues.

Moderate is not allowed. You are either an ideologue or you’re out. Besides, Cortez wants her fifth communist on the goon ‘Squad.’

THE OTHER COMMIE IS THRILLED

“I am thrilled to receive the endorsement of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Newman said in a statement. “Her unwavering dedication to fighting for social, climate and economic justice is a true inspiration.”

Other communists are backing Newman, including, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and leftist groups like Planned Parenthood, Emily’s List, MoveOn (I’ve gone undercover to their meetings, they’re almost all communists), and Indivisible.

Newman challenged Lipinski last year and fell short, but quickly declared she would run again in 2020.

LIPINSKI FIRES BACK

Lipinski fired back, citing Newman’s support for every crazy idea from the hard-left, including Medicare for All and the termination of all other private health care options, as well as her approval of the Green New Deal. He said his voters find those programs extreme.

He said his voters “do not want to be represented by a fifth member of the squad.” We can’t afford an obstructionist ‘Tea Party of the Left,’ he said. That’s an unfair comparison, but it’s based on a lack of knowledge. His left-wing Tea Partiers are communists, the Tea Party of the right was trying to get RINOs in line with the Republican values.

He said Medicare for All would double federal taxes (it’s actually worse than that). He talked about the reality of lost jobs and eliminating Medicare in his message.

Dan Lipinski responds to @AOC endorsing his primary opponent and it’s a doozy. “Ms. Newman is an extreme candidate who is completely out of step with the voters of Illinois’ Third District who do not want to be represented by a fifth member of the ‘Squad.'” pic.twitter.com/zewNDe6CfP — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 17, 2019

STUPID SPEAKS

Ocasio-Cortez quickly shot back, “This is a real quote from a Democrat representing a safe blue seat. Aggressive statements like these are so casually thrown from corporate candidates towards grassroots ones, yet they never get branded as ‘divisive,’ despite their rhetoric. We should ask ourselves why that is.”

She is so stupid. It’s not even worth debunking her nonsense. She knows nothing. Comrade AOC is the aggressive one.