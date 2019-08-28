AOC makes some bizarre claims on Instagram

Bizarro AOC said millennials are the “first informed generation to defy government.”

She babbled her new claims on Instagram Live video, saying millennials are more “informed” than past generations and also the first generation “willing to go to the streets” to protest the government.

“I think young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors,” the controversial congresswoman said.

She added, “They actually take time to read and understand our history.”

They know U.S. history, our “radical history,” they’re profound, brave, will go to the streets, she claims.

So protesting is her evidence. Where is her proof they know diddly-squat about history? Wouldn’t it be nice to see that? There is a lot of evidence they are being kept in the dark on that. Where’s her evidence that no one before has done anything or doesn’t know history?

She’s not a grown-up and just blathers nonsense. Also, she butters up her followers and that’s what this was about.

She’s an airhead, a Valley Girl.

The next clip is just for a matter of interest. AOC is trying to be cute with penguins in the clip. She was slammed by her own over this. They feel penguins should never be in an aquarium. Penguins belong at home, struggling to find food in the wild.