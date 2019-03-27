AOC orders Schumer Around, goes bonkers after Rep questions her GND

After Rep. Sean Duffy questioned her commitment to her Green Raw Deal, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lost it, spewing no science and no facts but lots of hyperbolic talking points. He references the elitists of which she is one.

“This is not an elitist issue, this is a quality of life issue,” she ranted ragefully. “You want to tell people that their concern and their desire for clean air and clean water is elitist? Tell that to the kids in the south Bronx, which are suffering from the highest rates of childhood asthma in the country.”

Ah, but the Bronx is far-left clean air community.

“Tell that to the families in Flint whose kids have their blood ascending in lead levels, their brains are damaged for the rest of their lives. Call them elitist.”

Flint is the result of corrupt Michigan Democrats and has nothing to do with the climate change gibberish.

She claims people are dying and towns are underwater. She never backs up a thing with facts and science.

AOC railed about World War II again and added that we need “to invest in our farmers.” ‘Invest’ is a code word for high taxation.

Watch, the blatherskite comes in after Rep. Sean Duffy speaks:

ORDERING SCHUMER AROUND

She was very upset on Tuesday as the Green New Deal, aka the Green Raw Deal resolution, went down in flames.

The entire base said they supported the thing but wouldn’t vote in support of it.

No Democrat was willing to go on record as supporting the resolution, despite all six of their presidential candidates promoting it and backing it.

Ocasio-Cortez says she told Senate Democrats how to vote, not Schumer, she did it. “I encouraged them to vote present, along w/ others,” she tweeted.

She’s THE BOSS. Schumer’s not the boss, she’s THE BOSS.

Because I encouraged them to vote present, along w/ others. McConnell tried to rush the #GreenNewDeal straight to the floor without a hearing. The real question we should be asking: Why does the Senate GOP refuse to hold any major hearings on climate change? https://t.co/de8oKOXeJf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2019