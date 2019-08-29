AOC paints a dire picture of our future, imaginary diseases & killer bugs

Kooky Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is scared of ancient diseases she claims are going to escape frozen glaciers and get into the water to kill people.

AOC mentions mosquitos, which do kill tons of people and shows anxiety over it.

This is what she does best — makes up crazy stories about whatever, especially about climate change.

“Things that were frozen for thousands of years, and that they’re going to get into our water, and that humans could contract them,” she said, “and they’re going to be diseases that are thousands of years old that have vectors that we are not prepared for, that we have never seen. Uh…and so that’s a concern…Even if there are no diseases frozen at all in these glaciers, you have diseases that are spread by mosquitoes, and now mosquitoes are starting to fly further north that carry diseases like malaria, and a whole slew of other things.”

So if the imaginary diseases don’t get you, mosquitoes will. What does it matter? We only have 11 or 12 years anyway, according to her.

Malaria does kill people, but she is so far off base, it’s not even something to laugh about. It’s absolutely ridiculous that she’s representing people in Congress. We are becoming a third world country with people like her in Congress.