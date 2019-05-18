Communistic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez never lets a day go by without reminding us she’s a dummy.

Some states are responding to the far-left Democrat movement to kill babies in the third trimester and after birth with very strict abortion laws. It’s a direct response to New Yorker legislators cheering the murder of fully-developed babies in the third-trimester and removing all protections for aborted babies born alive. That drew another illogical response from the heartless and unthinking Democrat superstar AOC.

She thinks it means the GOP is turning the US into a “far-right Christian theocracy.” She added that the GOP doesn’t care about babies at all – especially brown, black, or poor ones.

AOC IS UNAWARE THAT SHE KNOWS NOTHING

The babies being slaughtered by Democrats are brown, black and poor. Forty percent of aborted babies are black.

More than 19 million black babies have been aborted, 900 are being killed each day. The African-American population would show at least a 36-percent increase if not for abortion. Even this number does not take into account the number of children who may have been born to those who were aborted.

More black babies are aborted than born alive.

Hispanic babies are aborted at the second highest rate.

In 2012, Life News reported that the abortion business targets blacks and Hispanic babies. The report showed 79% of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of African American and/or Hispanic/Latino communities.

These must be the people Justice Ginsberg didn’t want too many of.

IF YOU DON’T LOVE COMMUNIST POLICIES, YOU MUST BE A FAR-RIGHT CHRISTIAN THEOCRAT

Look at her crazy tweets.

What angers me about the GOP’s attempts to turn the United States into a far-right Christian theocracy is how dishonest they are about it. At least be forthright about your desire to subvert and dismantle our democracy into a creepy theological order led by a mad king. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2019

AOC’s communist Green New Deal and Medicare For All have nothing to do with helping people. They will destroy the economy for all of us. As for children in cages — that’s another one of her lies. The leftist Democrats show photos from Obama’s reign as proof. They weren’t caged then either — those are fences.

The Green New Deal would cost up to $93 trillion or $600,000 per family. Remember, she wants to give salaries to people who don’t want to work, she wants to retrofit or rebuild every structure in the US (in ten years), do away with airplanes and cars, force through net zero carbon emissions, and so much more. She walks that back a bit now but it is her ultimate goal.