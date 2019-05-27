AOC Rails Against NYT & Compares Hope Hicks to Killers

A race-obsessed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is jealous of Hope Hicks “glamour shot” posted with a New York Times article that framed Hicks’ decision to testify before Congress or not as ‘Hope’s Choice.’

SHE DOESN’T LIKE GLAMOROUS PHOTOS OF HOPE HICKS

She tweeted her angry reaction, hyperbolically calling Hicks a potential criminal, and started up her leftist mob on twitter. It’s how the leftists keep newspapers like the New York Times in line.

“What gets me is news breaks that this woman is weighing committing a crime before Congress & it’s getting framed by the NYT as some Lifetime drama called ‘Hope’s Choice.,’” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Sunday, referring to the former White House communications director who was subpoenaed last week by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to testify before his Committee.

Calling her one of the “best-known but least visible” members of the White House, the Times report said Hicks faced an “existential question” about whether to obey the subpoena.

Angry AOC thinks the article is framed as some Lifetime drama called “Hope’s Choice.”

What gets me is news breaks that this woman is weighing committing a crime before Congress &it’s getting framed by the NYT as some Lifetime drama called “Hope’s Choice.” This is a fmr admin official considering participating in a coverup led by the President. Treat her equally. https://t.co/XcNbSuU4QB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 26, 2019

HOPE HICKS IS LIKE A KILLER

Then she claimed it’s racist because people of color are portrayed with “menacing photos.”

Yup. Where’s the “no angel” take now? In the immediate aftermath of shootings, media routinely post menacing photos of people-of-color victims + dredge up any questionable thing they’d ever done. But when Hope Hicks considers not complying w a subpoena, it’s glamour shot time. https://t.co/ACnvXlKF7Q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 26, 2019

Hope Hicks didn’t kill anyone genius.

Every photo of Hope Hicks is a cover shot. Hicks is a former model and they picked the photo because she looks deep in thought with some troubling issue.

AOC apparently thinks that someone who is considering fighting a congressional subpoena is comparable to a murderer.

And suggesting the New York Times has a pro-Trump bias is truly absurd.

IF YOU CRITICIZE BERNIE’S HYPOCRISY, YOU’RE AN ANTI-SEMITE

When stories popped up about the rich Socialist Bernie who wants to steal everyone else’s money while accumulating a lot of his own, the identity politics doyen made it about anti-Semitism.

Can ⁦@politico⁩ explain to us how photoshopping money trees next to the only Jewish candidate for president and talking about how “cheap” and rich he is *isn’t* antisemitic? Or are they just letting this happen because he’s a progressive politician they don’t like? pic.twitter.com/O9qvDBw4ib — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 25, 2019

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler is on a witch hunt and has sent out 81 subpoenas to redo the Mueller report. AOC has no problem with that.