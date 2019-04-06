AOC reveals plan to win on guns, immigration, climate, without Congress

AOC revealed her plans to implement change on guns, immigration, climate, all of it, with an end-run around the Constitution. Her plan has proven effective in the recent past.

She is an ignorant communist but she is very effective. While we critique her ill-intentioned comments, she is raising up comrades in Congress and her millions of social media followers to attack select organizations. Her goal is simple, she uses them to shame and threaten institutions into boycotting her opponents to further the agenda.

AOC, who has brilliant operatives behind her, is using shame to do an end-run around Congress and the rule of law.

THE SHAMING OF AMERICA’S INSTITUTIONS

Along with other members of the House Financial Services Committee, AOC and her comrades plan to shame financial institutions “into taking a stand on some of the country’s most divisive issues: climate change, gun violence and immigration,” Politico reported.

The lawmakers are leveraging seats on the powerful House Financial Services Committee and a huge following on social media to confront finance industry executives and discourage them from funding oil pipelines, firearms makers and private prison companies that operate immigration detention centers. Like-minded activist groups are helping amplify the message.

Ocasio-Cortez even slyly admitted to Politico that part of applying pressure on banks to initiate the change she wants is to circumvent Congress.

“There’s more than one way to skin a cat, and not everything has to be done through legislation explicitly,” she said. “We can also use the tools that we have here to pressure change in other ways as well.”

The authoritarian mob has already convinced banks to cut ties with prisons. It can work as well in other areas she hopes to conquer.

AOC, an open borders, anti-Second Amendment agitator, controls a 3.5 million Twitter mob that can destroy a person or institution’s reputation or at least make them extremely uncomfortable.

She garnered 30,000 tweets mid-March when she grilled JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. What she left out were the responses destroying her arguments. Her followers aren’t getting the truth but they are rabid about overturning capitalism in the United States.

There is some pushback in Congress. Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) have introduced legislation designed to penalize big banks if they cut ties with the firearms industry. As Kennedy said in an interview, “The Bill of Rights is not an a la carte menu.”

The Bill of Rights stands in the way of the New Democrat Party led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Pramila Jayapal, even Bernie Sanders, and others until they can used it to further their own cause.

THE ANTI-CAPITALISM WEBSITE

AOC blames capitalism for everything she thinks is wrong with the country. As a result, she is also pushing a start-up anti-capitalism website. As we said, she is very dangerous.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is putting her political brand behind a yet-to-be-launched socialist streaming service, according to Fox News.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., late Thursday shared a video put together by Means TV, which describes itself as “an anti-capitalist on-demand digital streaming platform launching in late 2019.”

The group’s website outlines how it plans to grow into being “an anti-capitalist media institution together,” featuring “your favorite Leftist influencers, comedians, writers, organizers, and voices.”

Ocasio-Cortez plugged the video with her own commentary on the [imagined] ills of the capitalist system. Everything she accuses capitalism of creating is the fault of socialism.

How on earth could young people, whose:

-wages are flat

-costs of living skyrocketing

-experiencing increased social instability via bigotry, addiction, + violence

-expected to live shorter lifespans than previous gens dare question the larger economic forces in their lives?! https://t.co/CigJD9HxVI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2019

She is lying. The wages are going up and the economy is great. The shorter life span is due to the drug epidemic, and that is due in part to the drugs coming over the border.