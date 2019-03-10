AOC Reviles “Racist” New Deal of FDR & Reagan’s Policies

During the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned political moderates, calling their views “misplaced.”

“Moderate is not a stance. It’s just an attitude towards life of, like, ‘meh,’” the New York Democrat said Saturday during an interview with Briahna Gray at the Intercept.

“We’ve become so cynical, that we view ‘meh,’ or ‘eh’ — we view cynicism as an intellectually superior attitude, and we view ambition as youthful naivete when … the greatest things we have ever accomplished as a society have been ambitious acts of visions, and the ‘meh’ is just worshipped now, for what?”

.@AOC’s critique of “moderates” is spot on. Moderates are more naive than the visionaries if they think tinkering around the edges will solve systemic problems in our democracy and economy. It’s time to rewrite the social contract, not manage decline.pic.twitter.com/3Xhd3R1WYK — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) March 9, 2019

REAGAN AND FDR AS RACISTS

As do all socialists, she exploited the plight of minorities throughout history, attacking the “racist” New Deal of FDR, and vilifying Ronald Reagan’s policies which she falsely claims pits white working class people against minorities in order “to screw over all working-class Americans,” particularly African-Americans and Hispanics.

She is a race baiter.

“So you think about this image of welfare queens and what he was really trying to talk about was … this like really resentful vision of essentially black women who were doing nothing, that were ‘sucks’ on our country,” she said.

“And it’s this whole tragedy of the commons type of thinking where it’s like because … this one specific group of people, that you are already kind of subconsciously primed to resent, you give them a different reason that’s not explicit racism but still rooted in a racist caricature. It gives people a logical reason, a ‘logical’ reason to say, ‘Oh yeah, no, toss out the whole social safety net.’”

Neither FDR or Reagan were talking about Black people. They were talking about people who live off welfare for generations.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggests former President Ronald Reagan was a racist and claims he “pitted white working-class Americans against brown and black working-class Americans to screw over all working-class Americans” pic.twitter.com/oxM2QPRgrB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 9, 2019