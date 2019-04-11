AOC says criticism of Ilhan or any of her pack is hate

Let’s not be intimidated any longer. No more cowering when the words racism or sexism or Islamophobia are used. Those words no longer have much meaning.

The narcissistic AOC wants people to back off any criticism of her or her buddies, including Ilhan Omar. She claims criticism of her and the rest of the communist women is an incitement to violence against women of color. She was referencing the NY Post cover.

When did Americans become the silenced majority as leftist subversives try to take the country down?

The cover of the NY Post was very appropriate after Omar told an audience of CAIR members that on 9/11, “some people did something.”

The reaction has NOTHING to do with color, or faith, or gender, nothing. It was her dishonoring of 9/11 and the victims.

Ocasio-Cortez claims that criticism of her and criticism of Ilhan Omar over Omar’s 9/11 remarks “is an incitement of violence against progressive women of color” and that they are both victims pic.twitter.com/qozIKz1a2V — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2019

Just in case you think she’s not awful, check out what she said about Rep. Dan Crenshaw. She also falsely claimed that ALL domestic terrorism is caused by the right-wing. She failed to notice the Islamic terrorists, Antifa, lunatic leftists with guns, which is most of them.

In any case, she’s lying again. The Republican-controlled House and Senate passed a bill in 2016 allowing the 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia for the attack. Obama vetoed it. The GOP-controlled House and Senate overrode Obama’s veto.

Last month, Trump hater Jon Stewart praised the Trump administration for how it was handling the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund and for doing everything in their power to help the victims of 9/11 victims.

AOc lies every day.

“Go do something about [terrorism],” the former bartender says to the former Navy SEAL who lost his eye and nearly died while killing terrorists in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/FfpWOPnTpp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2019