AOC says Rep. Crenshaw loans guns to violent criminal/domestic abuser friends

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, was accused of having friends who beat their wives or are violent criminals, by the pathetic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Where did she get that idea? From her brain, of course. AOC decided to go off into the hinterlands of her chaotic mind instead of addressing the issue.

Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument? That they can’t pass a background check? Wrong. People lend guns to friends, esp if they don’t own a gun, for self-defense and hunting purposes. This is America outside NYC. https://t.co/wkWPhfi0JB — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

This representative story is great and AOC ignored it.

Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment. Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves. https://t.co/x60mdd1WW1 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

Why is the world would she say a thing like this?

You are a member of Congress. Why are you “lending” guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check? The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that? https://t.co/TQFjcLQebO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

She kept it up too, not realizing how she sounds. She’s off into the never-never land of her mind. Her thought processes behind her inane words are a sight to behold.

Domestic abusers can be master manipulators. Plus, domestic abuse is a HUGE indicator for gun violence. That’s why “vouching for friend” isn’t a substitute for a background check. You wouldn’t lend a car to someone w/o a license.Why lend a gun to someone w/o a background check? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

Rapists can have Ivy League degrees. Abusers can look like “good dads” or have high incomes or “great jobs.” Good appearances are often a cover for abusers. In fact, many abusers RELY on their public reputation to intimidate partners from leaving (ex: “no one will believe you.”) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

As he said to Adam Shifty, there is a problem with universal background checks.

This is the 1st mass shooting where a universal background check *possibly* would have prevented him from having a gun, if and only if, they decided to self-enforce that law. Guys who shoot cops tend not to self-enforce laws. And we don’t make sweeping policy on one situation. https://t.co/RlJ2S3Anau — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

The NRA also commented on universal background checks.