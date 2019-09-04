AOC says Rep. Crenshaw loans guns to violent criminal/domestic abuser friends

By
S.Noble
-
1

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, was accused of having friends who beat their wives or are violent criminals, by the pathetic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Where did she get that idea? From her brain, of course. AOC decided to go off into the hinterlands of her chaotic mind instead of addressing the issue.

This representative story is great and AOC ignored it.

Why is the world would she say a thing like this?

She kept it up too, not realizing how she sounds. She’s off into the never-never land of her mind. Her thought processes behind her inane words are a sight to behold.

As he said to Adam Shifty, there is a problem with universal background checks.

The NRA also commented on universal background checks.