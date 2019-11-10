AOC says universal access [freebies] & ending white supremacy fixes global warming

No matter what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, her supporters cheer her on. While she was campaigning for Bernie in Iowa this weekend, she told the enchanted crowd that fixing global warming means giving universal access [freebies] to clothes, education, and a living wage. Also, whites can’t be ‘supreme’ any longer. When AOC talks about white supremacy, she isn’t necessarily talking about the maniacs who run around in hoods, she’s referring to all whites. She’s a racist.

You might ask yourself how giving all our money to pay for other people’s clothes, education, and wages helps climate change. If you do, you will come up with one answer, and that is, the hard-left doesn’t care about the climate, they want to turn America into a neo-communist/socialist state.

In July, AOC’s chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti explained what the left is looking to do. The Washington Post Magazine met with Sam Ricketts, climate director for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who was running for president, and Chakrabarti. Chakrabarti saw Inslee’s climate plan as the best of the options among candidates.

Chakrabarti said, “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal, is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” Then he asked Ricketts, “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

If you looked at the Frequently Asked Questions for the Green New Deal, there is no question it’s a plan to turn the entire economy, political system, and culture over to hard-left Democrats.

Watch:

.@AOC: Fixing global warming means providing universal access to clothes, education, and a living wage; also, “combatting white supremacy in America” pic.twitter.com/MknhJ2o1h9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2019

NAOMI KLEIN THE CANADIAN COMMUNIST

Naomi Klein, self-confessed communist, and adviser to the communist Pope, also gave a literally insane speech. At other times, she has admitted the climate change movement is about turning all capitalist economies into socialist economies. In September of 2014, she was asked by a Slate Magazine interviewer, “To be honest, both geoengineering and ending capitalism feel like impossible tasks. What are some practical next steps?”

She responded by saying, “Well, we need to finance this transition somehow. I think it needs to be a polluter-pays principle. It’s not that we’re broke, it’s just that the money is in the wrong place.”

“The divestment movement is a start at challenging the excesses of capitalism. It’s working to delegitimize fossil fuels, and showing that they’re just as unethical as profits from the tobacco industry. Even the heirs to the Rockefeller fortune are now recognizing this.”

Her hatred of white men is bizarre.

.@NaomiAKlein at Bernie rally on global warming: “We are now seeing fascists and neo-fascists … cast the global ecological crisis as some kind of divine corrective, a way of cleansing the world of lesser humans” pic.twitter.com/C1t6heflG4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2019