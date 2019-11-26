AOC sells wealth confiscation by defining ‘free stuff’ as ‘PUBLIC GOODS’

The Democrat Party gives you two choices — socialism/communism sold by millennials or corruption of the aging kleptocrats. Among the most talented of the hard-left Democrats selling a bogus platform is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Bless her little heart.

Her latest sales pitch, which is very popular, tells naive followers that there is no such thing as “free stuff.” Rather, she wants the entitled to call it “public goods” [since the money and goods of those who earn it belong to everyone].

While she calls herself a Democratic Socialist, please note it is the euphemistic term for Communist.

AOC must sell her tuition-free college, “Medicare for all,” expanded public housing, restructuring of the economy, and more as something other than “handouts” or “free stuff” to rope in voters.

“It’s not that we deserve it because it’s a handout. People like to say, ‘Oh, this is about free stuff.’ This is not about free stuff,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a Bronx town hall over the weekend.

The freshman Democrat insisted Democrats who believe in free-market orientated policies try to paint her policies in a negative light.

“These are public goods. They’re public goods. So I never want to hear the word or the term ‘free stuff’ ever again … because I’m tired of already hearing some of these neoliberal folks who are trying to like flip the script on us,” she explained.

She added, “Like when we’re talking about tuition-free public college or when we talk about public housing they say, ‘Oh, well, I don’t want to pay for a millionaire’s kid to go to college.’ That’s their like jujitsu on us that they’re trying to pull.”

It’s no different than building roads, according to the freedom-robbing leftist.

“Public education, libraries, [and] infrastructure policies (which we‘ve had before in America and elsewhere in the world!) are not ‘free stuff.’ They are PUBLIC GOODS,” she tweeted Monday. “And they are worth investing in, protecting, [and] advancing for all society and future generations.”

