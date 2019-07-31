AOC Spreads Hamas’ Anti-Israel Propaganda on Hip Hop Radio

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on ‘Ebro in the Morning’, and agreed with Ebro Darden that Israel’s government is ‘criminal.’

The hip hop jerk Ebro said there is a collection of corrupt “governments in Israel, the United States, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.”

Grouping the US and Israel with Russia and Saudi Arabia is insane.

He called Stephen Miller a ‘white supremacist Jew.’ That is also very extreme. These leftists are in the outer zone. Cortez agreed with everything he said like the little Bobbie doll she is.

When Ebro said Israel’s actions are “very, very criminal and very very unjust,” the anti-Semitic supporter of the anti-Semitic BDS movement, Cortez, said, “absolutely.”

Then she falsely claimed Israel is an occupier marginalizing Palestinians. The woman is a nitwit. What is left out of the equation is that the aggressors are the Palestinians tied to Hamas.

“Criticizing the occupation doesn’t make you anti-Israel, frankly. It doesn’t mean that you are against the existence of a nation,” she said. “It means that you believe in human rights, and it’s about making sure that Palestinian human rights are equal to Israeli human rights, and there are a lot of troubling things happening there.”

Then she claimed “marginalizing Palestinians” doesn’t “create safety”

If Palestinians would ditch Iranian terrorists, that would create safety.

Then she added that they don’t have any choice to riot.

“I believe that injustice is a threat to the safety of all people, because once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized—once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot, right? And it doesn’t have to be that way.”

This is the same person who is pushing the Green New Deal every few minutes on Twitter as if it were sane.