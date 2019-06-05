AOC started the day well & then went off into Crazyville again

Paul Manafort is being transferred to one of the worst prisons in the United States — Rikers. It’s notorious, for good reason.

New York passed a law with an exemption to double jeopardy just so they could try him again for the charges he was convicted of in a federal court. They planned to transfer him to Rikers, a 70-year-old white collar criminal, way in advance of any trial. It’s to punish him for supporting President Trump.

Support came from an unlikely source — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She stuck up for Paul Manafort and said that punishment must be dealt out equally. She’s also opposed to solitary confinement.

Sorry, but if people aren’t willing to apply principles evenly, no matter the person, then they aren’t fighting for criminal justice reform. People acting as though this is summer camp. It’s Rikers, widely known for abuse. #AbolishSolitary (& no, ofc he shouldn’t be pardoned) https://t.co/DwmJSnUrnS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 5, 2019

She is to be complimented, but then she went off to crazyville once again. Biden’s climate change bill will cost $6.7 trillion so she pulled $10 trillion out of thin air.

THE HILL – Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that any plan to sufficiently address the climate crisis will need to cost at least $10 trillion.

“I think we really need to get to $10 trillion to have a shot,” the progressive firebrand said in response to a question from The Hill in the Capitol.

“I know it’s a ton,” she added. “I don’t think anyone wants to spend that amount of money, it’s not a fun number to say, I’m not excited to say we need to spend $10 trillion on climate, but … it’s just the fact of the scenario.”

The uninformed child-woman will send us into bankruptcy, probably in 12 years.