AOC — Talking Tina — is fighting with Liz Cheney Now

Rep. Liz Cheney commented on a false statement Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made at a town hall on CNN. AOC claimed that Republicans had to pass an amendment so FDR couldn’t serve another term in office.

“They had to amend the constitution of the United States to make sure Roosevelt did not get reelected. There were so many extraordinary things that were happening at that time that were uniting working people,” she continued.” AOC said.

No reasonable person at the time thought the feeble FDR would make it to another term.

Roosevelt running for office for more than two terms did spark the debate, but he was long dead by the time it passed. It passed Congress, with bipartisan agreement in 1947, and it was ratified in 1951. It is unlikely she was aware of that nuanced beginning.

The 22nd Amendment she referenced was passed after Roosevelt died and there was a grandfather clause which meant his fourth term would not have been affected.

There are no circumstances under which it would have applied to him unless he planned to run a fifth or sixth time and it was quickly ratified. The U.S. simply didn’t want a king or queen, as per the precedent set by George Washington.

Harry S. Truman, who served after FDR, was the last President who was eligible to serve more than two terms. Eisenhower was the first President affected by the amendment.

As a wartime President, and an arrogant one, it was understandable that Roosevelt would want to stay in office throughout the war, but by Yalta, he gave the store away to Stalin. Another term or two of FDR would have been a disaster for America. Roosevelt wasn’t effective domestically either.

Cheney mocked her.

We knew the Democrats let dead people vote. According to @AOC, they can run for President, too. https://t.co/69VBYIDtGT — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 31, 2019

AOC responds to everything. She’s like a Talking Tina doll.

Hey Rep. Cheney, I see from your dead people comment that you get your news from Facebook memes, but the National Constitution Center + Newsweek are just two of many places where you can clarify your misunderstanding of the history of the 22nd Amendment: https://t.co/Je6mHFJ687 https://t.co/np1XtgLpm1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2019

Newsweek came to her rescue and said the idea for the amendment came up in 1944 before Roosevelt died. True but there is little chance AOC understood that when you consider her entire statement. There is no way the amendment was intended to interfere “with the extraordinary things that were happening at that time that were uniting working people.”

There were no extraordinary things happening. FDR did for Russia what Germany tried to accomplish through war, and no shots were fired.

Cheney turned around and mocked her again.

Hey @AOC, I know you’re busy so I thought this short video would be helpful to introduce you to the basics of the Constitution. If you’re still trying to figure out how a bill becomes a law, they have a great video on that, too. https://t.co/aTBmCpIUqY https://t.co/MIrvtJevBI — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 1, 2019