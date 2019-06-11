AOC thinks a $4500 raise for do-nothings is “not even like a raise”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is angry that raises for the do-nothings in the House didn’t go through. She has been in Congress how long? And she has done what exactly???

She argued that members of Congress aren’t paid enough, and so they often turn to lobbying or other related fields in which they can make more money. The current base salary for a member of Congress is $174,000. The average American’s salary is $56,616.

The congressmen often leave office as millionaires and they would whether they got a $4500 raise or not.

According to her, everyone should get a raise, you all!

“Members of Congress, retail workers, everybody should get cost of living increases to account for the changes in our economy, and then when we don’t do that, it only increases the pressure on members to exploit loopholes like insider trading loopholes to make it on the backend.”

Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela also thinks idiots like her should decide what people make, and he too wants his elites to make salaries they didn’t earn.

What have the Democrats done to earn the pay they now get? I will tell you — nothing! Except they are damaging the country in order to take down the President. They are also demanding open borders to permanently change our demographics and who we are as a nation.

This child-woman has no clue as to what it means to ‘earn’ something. She’s attributing the problem of not getting a raise for House members to politics.

“It may be politically convenient, and it may make you look good in the short term for saying, ‘Oh, we’re not voting for pay increases,’ but we should be fighting for pay increase for every American worker,” she said. “We should be fighting for a $15 minimum wage tied to inflation so that everybody in the United States with a salary, with a wage, gets a cost of living increase.”

“You can vote against pay increases all you want. In my opinion, voting against a pay – it’s not even like a raise, it’s a cost of living adjustment. So, you can vote against a cost of living adjustment all you want,” Ocasio-Cortez said, but that’s just going to contribute to member burn out and corruption.

The dumb communist should pay her own taxes before she tells Americans they have to pay these dolts more money. Ocasio-Cortez owes back taxes from 2012, ignored notices, but wants Americans to pay more taxes.

Axios reported the ‘buzz’ that AOC might primary Chuck Schumer in 2020 or Kirsten Gillibrand in 2024, but she probably doesn’t realize there’s NO RAISE involved!

.@AOC defends a $4,500 pay raise for herself: “It’s not even like a raise.” pic.twitter.com/ugFaZuSm7c — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) June 11, 2019

Yep. Voting against cost of living increases for members of Congress may sound nice, but doing so only increases pressure on them to keep dark money loopholes open. This makes campaign finance reform *harder.* ALL workers deserve cost of living increases, incl min wage workers. https://t.co/fCdgHKx4G1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 11, 2019