AOC thinks GOP amended the Constitution to bar FDR from re-election

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told a town hall audience that Republicans passed the 22nd Amendment so FDR couldn’t be re-elected.

President Franklyn Delano Roosevelt died in 1945, and the 22nd Amendment, limiting a President to two terms, was approved by Congress in 1947, two years after he died, and submitted to state legislators. The process was completed by February 1951 after it was ratified by 36 of then-48 states.

The vote in Congress was bipartisan with 47 Democrats joining the Republicans, and then there were all those states.

Those mean, rotten Republicans not letting FDR run after he died. It’s a travesty.

No one bothered to correct her.

According to AOC, Congress amended the Constitution to prevent FDR from being re-elected: "They had to amend the Constitution of the United States to make sure Roosevelt dd not get reelected." (Reminder, FDR died in office in 1945; the 22nd Amendment came in 1947) pic.twitter.com/DImHj0caVy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 31, 2019

The bartender-turned congresswoman, who told people to call her by her initials AOC, has made numerous flubs before, so dramatic that even the socialist-friendly Washington Post had to give her three Pinocchios for several of them.

Her greatest misses by August 2018 alone: “Everyone has two jobs” (Only 5.2% do); ICE is required to detain 34,000 people each day (False); Upper-middle class doesn’t exist (It’s grown 16%); Medicare for all is cheaper (It would cost $33 trillion over 10 years by one account).

She calls her errors “clumsy” instead of egregious, and told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she would rather be “right” than “factually correct.” It would be better if she aimed for both, given her position.

VOTERS GROW DISILLUSIONED

With a lot of guidance and support from a new far-left group called the Justice Democrats, and her door-to-door canvassing, she was able to win the seat from a ten-term Democrat who didn’t bother to swing into campaign mode until it was too late.

Her voters are beginning to know who she is and the more they do, the less they like her.

The locals complain that she is building a national image at the expense of her constituents.

One local activist Roxanne Delgado expressed her disappointment, according to the New York Post.

“I thought AOC would be our savior, but that’s not the case,” she complained.

Delgado said she tried for months to get in touch with Ocasio-Cortez on saving an animal shelter and cleaning up parks in the district, The Post reported.

She even followed the democratic socialist congresswoman’s advice to constituents to hit her up on social media to no avail.

Delgado even tagged local media sources.“Can someone ask @aoc to please have a contact for constituents services. NO one working in #biaggi or #gillbrand office on her behalf. NO email or contact on @AOC‘s page except the DC number which has full #voicemail and no one picks up,” she tweeted.

KILLER POLL

In a new Quinnipiac national poll, only 23% of voters gave AOC a favorable rating. According to the poll’s assistant director Tim Malloy, “All is definitely not A-OK for AOC. Most voters either don’t like the firebrand freshman Congresswoman or don’t know who she is.”

AOC won office not knowing there are three branches of government. Since then she has become a Twitter star, attracting others who know as little as she does, but who share her values of turning the United States into a socialist totalitarian state.

Currently, the know nothing know it all is setting the Democratic Party’s radical agenda. If her constituents wake up to her incompetence as they appear to be, that might not be for long.

It would be more reassuring if they were rejecting her kooky political views, but, as long as she’s gone soon, we’ll take it.