AOC Triples Down! Says US Runs Internment Camps & Is Killing People

What Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did by claiming detention facilities for illegal aliens are concentration camps was no less than Holocaust denial. She minimized concentration camps to such an extent as to relegate them to a non-event.

She even used the expression, “never again.”

Two Holocaust survivors addressed the issue. She hurt them, but she will not apologize. Instead, the witless woman has doubled own, and today, she tripled down.

Hi @AOC –

You say America runs concentration camps.

I spoke with people who have true authority on this issue: David & Sami. They both survived real Nazi concentration camps.

They have a message for anyone who thinks America runs concentration camps.

AOC – Please listen, for once pic.twitter.com/hGOwa1T2UG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2019

Today, the communist AOC is ranting about toothbrushes and internment. AOC said “the GOP has supported building mass concentration camps on the southern border. Kids & families are dying.”

It’s absolutely untrue and a terrible, vicious claim.

She issued a statement with three other communists in Congress, Pressley, Omar, and Tlaib. They accused America of killing the aliens.

Reminder this admin is CHOOSING to round up refugees seeking asylum, fighting to not give children toothpaste or soap & making people sleep on dirt floors. They say it’s bc of a lack of 💰. You know what saves money? Not putting masses of people in internment in the first place. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

All the President is doing is trying to follow the existing laws and these communistas want open borders — no vetting and no detention.

This gentleman responded.

Just wondering if you were remotely as upset w/#BillClinton & #BarackObama as U R w/a #Trump admin simply enforcing existing laws? And lady, you REALLY need to more carful & honest instead of whimsical throwing about such loaded terms like #ConcentrationCamp & #internment. pic.twitter.com/gNyV5FRqvS — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) June 22, 2019

FREEDOM

America is a great country, a generous country, a beacon for the world, and all she does is lie about us.

“Freedom is the right to say ‘no'” Say ‘no’ to AOC and communism.