AOC wants freebies for everything people depend on – housing, jobs, wages…

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Socialist/Communist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says we need public “guaranteed universality” of anything people depend on. She mentioned that it includes housing, jobs, health care, and wages. AOC wants progressive taxation for all these so-called rights.

She is perverting the definition of ‘rights.’

“It’s not about how are we going to pay for it, it’s how do we want to pay for it,” Cortez said.

Let’s pay for it with her salary and the salary of all the Democrats in Congress.

We could just hold an auction of all the rich peoples’ houses. We mustn’t suggest that even joking since this communista would think it a good idea.

We could be bankrupt in no time with these communist Democrats.

Americans shouldn’t have a choice in healthcare, according to Cortez. The government should decide for them, says the great AOC.

Poor dear is stressed trying to choose. One must keep in mind that she doesn’t even know how to use a can opener.

The truth is Obamacare was designed to fail and open the way for Single Payer.

Her Green New Deal is as great as she is.

