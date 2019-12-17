AOC wants freebies for everything people depend on – housing, jobs, wages…

Socialist/Communist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says we need public “guaranteed universality” of anything people depend on. She mentioned that it includes housing, jobs, health care, and wages. AOC wants progressive taxation for all these so-called rights.

She is perverting the definition of ‘rights.’

“It’s not about how are we going to pay for it, it’s how do we want to pay for it,” Cortez said.

Let’s pay for it with her salary and the salary of all the Democrats in Congress.

We could just hold an auction of all the rich peoples’ houses. We mustn’t suggest that even joking since this communista would think it a good idea.

We could be bankrupt in no time with these communist Democrats.

Ocasio-Cortez: need “guaranteed universality” of anything people depend onhttps://t.co/f6lzKfrmxW pic.twitter.com/KMNkIfPNLh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 16, 2019

Americans shouldn’t have a choice in healthcare, according to Cortez. The government should decide for them, says the great AOC.

Poor dear is stressed trying to choose. One must keep in mind that she doesn’t even know how to use a can opener.

The truth is Obamacare was designed to fail and open the way for Single Payer.

Healthcare by @AOC: Choices are bad! If I’m not smart enough to know what’s best for me, you must not be either. The government should decide what you get and folks like me who can’t navigate dozens of options are qualified to decide your healthcare + reshape 18% of our economy. https://t.co/bTaRmJbU6X — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 16, 2019

Her Green New Deal is as great as she is.

Green New Deal for AOC = FAMINE and DEATH 😱 for YOU and ME. #ShrugNow!!! #ReadAtlasShrugged https://t.co/eBBvPJoGML pic.twitter.com/f4tKTcDFUl — The Atlas Society (@TheAtlasSociety) December 16, 2019