AOC Warns Miami Only Has a Few Years Left

‘The Boss,’ socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, spoke about climate change Wednesday to a receptive audience at an NAACP forum. She explained, regurgitating talking points, that Miami won’t exist in a few years unless we do something about climate change, which, in AOC terms, would mean turning over the economy, the financial and energy sectors, and the culture to Democrats.

When she says Miami, she means the whole city, but she thinks she has the answers and that is to upend our way of life and turn the USA into a socialist USA.

Many experts have pummeled her Green New Deal as unrealistic and undoable, but to AOC, who sees the world on the precipice of extinction, it’s the experts who are wrong.

“When it comes to climate change, what is not realistic is not responding … with a solution on the scale of the crisis—because what’s not realistic is Miami not existing in a few years,” she said to APPLAUSE.

“We need to be realistic about the problem,” she added.

No one will ask her to explain the science behind it that bolsters her strong belief system. If they did, they might all come up empty.

The truth is that the oceans have been rising for thousands of years, ever since the end of the last Ice Age, first rapidly and then gradually. The current rate is commensurate with what it has been since the end of the Little Ice Age.

THE GREEN NEW DEAL

The dialogue around the climate change science has become completely unhinged. If people hear it enough from the true believers and the frauds, they begin to believe it too. The forces pushing it are so powerful that it has become career-ending to not believe it. If they want us to believe in fairy dust and sea monsters, they can do it.

All of the Democratic candidates have bought into the Green New Deal to varying degrees with Bernie Sanders’ plan costing the most at $16 trillion. That is, of course, only a starting point.

We currently have a nearly $23 trillion deficit we can’t pay off. It will destroy our economy and, meanwhile, the biggest polluters, China and India, will continue polluting on their merry way. It is pollution by Third World nations that needs to be addressed and the left in the West and in the U.N. have turned it into something else. It’s become a way to power grab as AOC’s own former chief of staff has said.

The extreme plan is used to terrify Americans into accepting it. The plan relies on conservation alone to stop the climate from changing. There is no proof conservation can do anything much, especially since pollution is the problem that needs to be addressed.